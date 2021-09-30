9,489 Shares in ShotSpotter, Inc. (NASDAQ:SSTI) Bought by State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System

State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System acquired a new position in shares of ShotSpotter, Inc. (NASDAQ:SSTI) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 9,489 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $463,000. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System owned about 0.08% of ShotSpotter as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. raised its holdings in ShotSpotter by 27.8% during the first quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 1,296 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,000 after purchasing an additional 282 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its holdings in ShotSpotter by 1.2% during the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 37,048 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,300,000 after purchasing an additional 449 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG raised its holdings in shares of ShotSpotter by 14.7% in the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 5,082 shares of the company’s stock worth $178,000 after acquiring an additional 653 shares during the last quarter. Keel Point LLC acquired a new position in shares of ShotSpotter in the second quarter worth $986,000. Finally, Swiss National Bank raised its holdings in shares of ShotSpotter by 4.0% in the first quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 18,400 shares of the company’s stock worth $645,000 after acquiring an additional 700 shares during the last quarter. 61.61% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, CFO Alan R. Stewart bought 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 14th. The stock was bought at an average price of $34.48 per share, with a total value of $137,920.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders sold 437 shares of company stock valued at $16,102 in the last ninety days. Company insiders own 10.60% of the company’s stock.

SSTI stock opened at $36.27 on Thursday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $40.64 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $39.92. ShotSpotter, Inc. has a 12-month low of $28.23 and a 12-month high of $53.97. The company has a market cap of $423.56 million, a PE ratio of 1,813.50, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 39.22 and a beta of 1.31.

ShotSpotter (NASDAQ:SSTI) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 10th. The company reported ($0.02) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.03 by ($0.05). ShotSpotter had a net margin of 0.33% and a return on equity of 2.92%. The firm had revenue of $14.62 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $14.84 million. Equities analysts predict that ShotSpotter, Inc. will post 0.04 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Robert W. Baird reissued a “buy” rating on shares of ShotSpotter in a report on Friday, June 25th. Zacks Investment Research cut ShotSpotter from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, August 12th. William Blair reissued a “hold” rating on shares of ShotSpotter in a report on Wednesday, August 11th. Finally, Roth Capital boosted their price target on ShotSpotter from $53.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 11th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $47.00.

ShotSpotter Company Profile

ShotSpotter, Inc provides gunshot detection solutions. It helps law enforcement officials and security personnel identify, locate, and respond to gun violence. The firm offers solutions on a SaaS-based subscription model to customers around the world. The company was founded by Robert B. Calhoun, Jason Dunham, and Robert Leroy Showen in 1996 and is headquartered in Newark, CA.

