A-Mark Precious Metals (NASDAQ:AMRK) PT Raised to $72.00 at Roth Capital

A-Mark Precious Metals (NASDAQ:AMRK) had its price objective upped by stock analysts at Roth Capital from $60.00 to $72.00 in a report issued on Thursday, The Fly reports. The firm presently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Roth Capital’s price objective points to a potential upside of 23.78% from the stock’s current price.

Other analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of A-Mark Precious Metals from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 13th. TheStreet raised shares of A-Mark Precious Metals from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Monday, September 20th. Finally, DA Davidson raised their price objective on shares of A-Mark Precious Metals from $66.00 to $71.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 15th.

Shares of AMRK opened at $58.17 on Thursday. A-Mark Precious Metals has a one year low of $25.08 and a one year high of $61.35. The company has a 50-day moving average of $51.73 and a two-hundred day moving average of $46.51. The stock has a market cap of $656.74 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.35 and a beta of -0.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a current ratio of 1.36 and a quick ratio of 0.71.

A-Mark Precious Metals (NASDAQ:AMRK) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, September 8th. The company reported $4.28 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.20 by $2.08. A-Mark Precious Metals had a net margin of 2.10% and a return on equity of 69.81%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $2.49 earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that A-Mark Precious Metals will post 6.05 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Director Kendall Saville bought 4,857 shares of A-Mark Precious Metals stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 24th. The shares were bought at an average price of $58.00 per share, for a total transaction of $281,706.00. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Moorhead John sold 2,722 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.18, for a total value of $152,921.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 38,388 shares of company stock worth $2,165,048. Insiders own 25.60% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of A-Mark Precious Metals during the first quarter valued at about $30,000. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. raised its position in shares of A-Mark Precious Metals by 58.0% during the second quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 684 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 251 shares during the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc raised its position in shares of A-Mark Precious Metals by 105.3% during the second quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 887 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,000 after acquiring an additional 455 shares during the last quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC bought a new position in shares of A-Mark Precious Metals during the first quarter worth about $46,000. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its position in shares of A-Mark Precious Metals by 56.1% during the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 2,330 shares of the company’s stock worth $84,000 after acquiring an additional 837 shares during the last quarter. 42.71% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A-Mark Precious Metals Company Profile

A-Mark Precious Metals, Inc engages in the trading of precious metals. It operates through the following segments: Wholesale Trading and Ancillary Services; Secured Lending; and Direct-to-Consumer. The Wholesale Trading and Ancillary Services segment offers gold, silver, platinum, and palladium in the form of bars, plates, powder, wafers, grain, ingots, and coins.

