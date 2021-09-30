AAX Token (AAB) Price Hits $0.73

AAX Token (CURRENCY:AAB) traded 0% lower against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 19:00 PM E.T. on September 30th. AAX Token has a market capitalization of $5.47 million and approximately $31,967.00 worth of AAX Token was traded on exchanges in the last day. One AAX Token coin can now be bought for about $0.73 or 0.00001665 BTC on popular exchanges. Over the last week, AAX Token has traded down 0.1% against the US dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002281 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $23.87 or 0.00054455 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.10 or 0.00002575 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002283 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 3.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $51.56 or 0.00117607 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $5.03 or 0.00011471 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 7.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $74.42 or 0.00169758 BTC.

About AAX Token

AAX Token is a coin. AAX Token’s total supply is 25,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 7,500,005 coins. The official message board for AAX Token is medium.com/aaxexchange . The Reddit community for AAX Token is https://reddit.com/r/AAXExchange . AAX Token’s official Twitter account is @AAXExchange and its Facebook page is accessible here . AAX Token’s official website is aab.aax.com/en

According to CryptoCompare, “Launched in November 2019, AAX is the world's first cryptocurrency exchange to be powered by LSEG Technology's Millennium Exchange – the same matching engine that powers London Stock Exchange. It is also the first of its kind to have joined the London Stock Exchange Group's (LSEG) Partner Platform. More than a token, AAB is an integral part of AAX, providing special benefits to users, and a means to be part of the growth of the exchange. It is built to serve as a bridge between digital and traditional assets, retail and professional traders, takers and market makers, the exchange and its partners, and it will be deeply integrated with AAX’s upcoming product expansion. “

AAX Token Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as AAX Token directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade AAX Token should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase AAX Token using one of the exchanges listed above.

