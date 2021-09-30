AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV) Shares Sold by Barings LLC

Barings LLC trimmed its position in AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV) by 12.0% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 8,618 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,176 shares during the period. Barings LLC’s holdings in AbbVie were worth $970,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. 4Thought Financial Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of AbbVie in the second quarter valued at $25,000. Cowen Prime Advisors LLC bought a new stake in AbbVie during the second quarter valued at about $34,000. ShoreHaven Wealth Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of AbbVie by 150.4% in the first quarter. ShoreHaven Wealth Partners LLC now owns 318 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 191 shares during the period. KB Financial Partners LLC acquired a new position in AbbVie in the first quarter worth about $37,000. Finally, Centerpoint Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of AbbVie during the second quarter worth approximately $39,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 65.82% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have issued reports on ABBV. Daiwa Capital Markets started coverage on shares of AbbVie in a research note on Friday, July 2nd. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. SVB Leerink reduced their target price on shares of AbbVie from $148.00 to $142.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, September 2nd. Truist Securities assumed coverage on shares of AbbVie in a report on Tuesday, July 27th. They set a “buy” rating and a $117.00 target price for the company. Truist assumed coverage on shares of AbbVie in a report on Tuesday, July 27th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $124.08 price objective for the company. Finally, Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of AbbVie from $105.00 to $112.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, August 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $125.29.

In other news, SVP Carrie C. Strom sold 5,057 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $120.00, for a total transaction of $606,840.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 11,595 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,391,400. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . 0.09% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

ABBV stock opened at $108.84 on Thursday. AbbVie Inc. has a 1-year low of $79.11 and a 1-year high of $121.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.89, a current ratio of 0.91 and a quick ratio of 0.79. The company has a market capitalization of $192.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.34, a PEG ratio of 2.01 and a beta of 0.82. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $113.72 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $112.78.

AbbVie (NYSE:ABBV) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The company reported $3.11 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.09 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $13.96 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.64 billion. AbbVie had a return on equity of 154.24% and a net margin of 12.40%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 33.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $2.34 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that AbbVie Inc. will post 12.64 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 15th will be given a dividend of $1.30 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 14th. This represents a $5.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.78%. AbbVie’s dividend payout ratio is currently 49.24%.

AbbVie, Inc is a research-based biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the development and sale of pharmaceutical products. It focuses on treating conditions such as chronic autoimmune diseases in rheumatology, gastroenterology, and dermatology; oncology, including blood cancers; virology, including hepatitis C virus (HCV) and human immunodeficiency virus (HIV); neurological disorders, such as Parkinson’s disease; metabolic diseases, comprising thyroid disease and complications associated with cystic fibrosis; pain associated with endometriosis; and other serious health conditions.

