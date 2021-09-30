Aben Resources Ltd. (OTCMKTS:ABNAF) Short Interest Update

Aben Resources Ltd. (OTCMKTS:ABNAF) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 35,400 shares, an increase of 567.9% from the August 31st total of 5,300 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 176,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.2 days.
OTCMKTS:ABNAF traded up $0.00 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $0.04. 164,235 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 61,116. Aben Resources has a one year low of $0.04 and a one year high of $0.08. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $0.04 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $0.05.
About Aben Resources
