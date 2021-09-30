Aben Resources Ltd. (OTCMKTS:ABNAF) Short Interest Update

Aben Resources Ltd. (OTCMKTS:ABNAF) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 35,400 shares, an increase of 567.9% from the August 31st total of 5,300 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 176,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.2 days.

OTCMKTS:ABNAF traded up $0.00 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $0.04. 164,235 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 61,116. Aben Resources has a one year low of $0.04 and a one year high of $0.08. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $0.04 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $0.05.

About Aben Resources

Aben Resources Ltd. engages in the exploration of gold, silver and uranium projects. It holds interests in Forest Kerr and Justin Gold projects. The company was founded on September 30, 1982 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

