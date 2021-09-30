Aberdeen Standard Physical Silver Shares ETF (NYSEARCA:SIVR) is Systelligence LLC’s 6th Largest Position

Systelligence LLC cut its holdings in shares of Aberdeen Standard Physical Silver Shares ETF (NYSEARCA:SIVR) by 33.2% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 579,335 shares of the company’s stock after selling 287,958 shares during the quarter. Aberdeen Standard Physical Silver Shares ETF accounts for about 3.8% of Systelligence LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 6th largest holding. Systelligence LLC owned 1.36% of Aberdeen Standard Physical Silver Shares ETF worth $14,593,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Financial Insights Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Aberdeen Standard Physical Silver Shares ETF during the second quarter worth approximately $36,000. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in Aberdeen Standard Physical Silver Shares ETF in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $38,000. Tradition Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Aberdeen Standard Physical Silver Shares ETF by 553.0% during the 1st quarter. Tradition Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,044 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,000 after buying an additional 1,731 shares during the period. IndexIQ Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Aberdeen Standard Physical Silver Shares ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $49,000. Finally, Advisory Services Network LLC acquired a new position in shares of Aberdeen Standard Physical Silver Shares ETF in the second quarter worth $54,000.

SIVR traded up $0.62 during trading on Thursday, reaching $21.38. 68,615 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 743,172. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $23.02 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $24.61. Aberdeen Standard Physical Silver Shares ETF has a fifty-two week low of $20.65 and a fifty-two week high of $29.06.

ETFS Silver Trust (the Trust) is formed to own silver transferred to the Trust in exchange for shares issued by the Trust. The investment objective of the Trust is for the Shares to reflect the performance of the price of silver bullion, less the expenses of the Trust’s operations. ETFS Physical Silver Shares (the Shares) are issued by ETFS Silver Trust.

