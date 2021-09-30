Acceleron Pharma (NASDAQ:XLRN) Price Target Increased to $180.00 by Analysts at SVB Leerink

Acceleron Pharma (NASDAQ:XLRN) had its target price lifted by analysts at SVB Leerink from $148.00 to $180.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a “market perform” rating on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock. SVB Leerink’s target price suggests a potential upside of 2.65% from the stock’s current price.

Several other equities analysts have also issued reports on XLRN. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Acceleron Pharma from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $188.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on Acceleron Pharma from $113.00 to $179.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Monday. Piper Sandler upped their price objective on Acceleron Pharma from $143.00 to $146.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, August 5th. Oppenheimer increased their target price on Acceleron Pharma from $141.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, June 24th. Finally, Wolfe Research initiated coverage on Acceleron Pharma in a research report on Monday, July 19th. They set a “buy” rating and a $183.00 price objective for the company. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Acceleron Pharma presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $162.69.

Acceleron Pharma stock opened at $175.36 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.68 billion, a P/E ratio of -47.27 and a beta of 0.35. Acceleron Pharma has a 1 year low of $99.98 and a 1 year high of $189.99. The business has a 50-day moving average of $132.94 and a 200-day moving average of $128.96.

Acceleron Pharma (NASDAQ:XLRN) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($1.05) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.87) by ($0.18). Acceleron Pharma had a negative return on equity of 26.79% and a negative net margin of 221.15%. On average, equities research analysts expect that Acceleron Pharma will post -3.96 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Acceleron Pharma news, EVP Sujay Kango sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $175.00, for a total transaction of $875,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Adam M. Veness sold 6,650 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $150.05, for a total transaction of $997,832.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 36,286 shares of company stock worth $5,770,648 over the last three months. Insiders own 1.70% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in XLRN. Capital Analysts LLC bought a new position in Acceleron Pharma in the 1st quarter worth about $30,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. bought a new position in Acceleron Pharma in the 1st quarter worth about $38,000. Eaton Vance Management bought a new position in Acceleron Pharma in the 1st quarter worth about $86,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its stake in Acceleron Pharma by 915.6% in the 2nd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 782 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $98,000 after purchasing an additional 705 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Panagora Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in Acceleron Pharma in the 1st quarter worth about $121,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.94% of the company’s stock.

About Acceleron Pharma

Acceleron Pharma, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the discovery, development and commercialization of therapeutics to treat serious and rare diseases. Its product candidates include Luspatercept, designed to patients with chronic anemia associated within a wide range of blood diseases; ACE-083, designed for the treatment of focal muscle disorders; and Sotatercept, designed to treat pulmonary arterial hypertension.

