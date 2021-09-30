Acceleron Pharma (NASDAQ:XLRN) Stock Rating Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research

Acceleron Pharma (NASDAQ:XLRN) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports. The firm currently has a $188.00 target price on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 7.21% from the company’s previous close.

According to Zacks, “Acceleron’s late-stage candidate, sotatercept, which is being developed for pulmonary arterial hypertension, promises potential. Sales of Reblozyl, used for treating anemia in adult patients with beta-thalassemia, have shown an encouraging trend and this bodes well for Acceleron as it ensures a steady stream of royalties for the company. The label expansion of Reblozyl increases the sales potential of the drug. Acceleron’s collaboration with a bigwig like Bristol-Myers is also positive given the latter’s expertise. However, the company is highly dependent on Reblozyl royalties for growth. Moreover, any pipeline or regulatory setbacks related to sotatercept will adversely impact prospects. Shares have outperformed the industry in the year so far. Shares have gained steam of late on rumors of a potential takeover by a pharma giant.”

A number of other equities research analysts have also commented on XLRN. Wolfe Research began coverage on Acceleron Pharma in a research report on Monday, July 19th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $183.00 target price on the stock. Oppenheimer upped their target price on Acceleron Pharma from $141.00 to $160.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 24th. SVB Leerink reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Acceleron Pharma in a research report on Sunday, June 27th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on Acceleron Pharma from $113.00 to $179.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Monday. Finally, Piper Sandler boosted their price target on Acceleron Pharma from $143.00 to $146.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, August 5th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $160.23.

Shares of XLRN stock opened at $175.36 on Tuesday. Acceleron Pharma has a fifty-two week low of $99.98 and a fifty-two week high of $189.99. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -48.71 and a beta of 0.35. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $131.85 and its 200-day simple moving average is $128.63.

Acceleron Pharma (NASDAQ:XLRN) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($1.05) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.87) by ($0.18). Acceleron Pharma had a negative net margin of 221.15% and a negative return on equity of 26.79%. As a group, equities analysts expect that Acceleron Pharma will post -3.96 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, SVP Adam M. Veness sold 6,650 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $150.05, for a total value of $997,832.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Sujay Kango sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $150.03, for a total value of $750,150.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 36,286 shares of company stock valued at $5,770,648. Corporate insiders own 1.70% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Capital Analysts LLC acquired a new position in Acceleron Pharma in the 1st quarter valued at $30,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. acquired a new position in Acceleron Pharma in the 1st quarter valued at $38,000. Eaton Vance Management purchased a new stake in Acceleron Pharma in the 1st quarter valued at $86,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its holdings in Acceleron Pharma by 915.6% in the 2nd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 782 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $98,000 after buying an additional 705 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Panagora Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Acceleron Pharma in the 1st quarter valued at $121,000. 87.94% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Acceleron Pharma

Acceleron Pharma, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the discovery, development and commercialization of therapeutics to treat serious and rare diseases. Its product candidates include Luspatercept, designed to patients with chronic anemia associated within a wide range of blood diseases; ACE-083, designed for the treatment of focal muscle disorders; and Sotatercept, designed to treat pulmonary arterial hypertension.

