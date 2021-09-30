Accenture (NYSE:ACN) Issues FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

Accenture (NYSE:ACN) updated its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided EPS guidance of $9.900-$10.180 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $9.870. The company issued revenue guidance of $56.60 billion-$58.11 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $55.59 billion.Accenture also updated its Q1 2022 guidance to EPS.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on ACN. Susquehanna increased their price target on shares of Accenture from $325.00 to $340.00 and gave the stock a positive rating in a report on Friday, June 25th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on shares of Accenture from $301.00 to $322.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Friday, June 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on shares of Accenture from $308.00 to $364.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Tuesday, August 17th. boosted their price objective on Accenture from $310.00 to $340.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Friday, June 25th. Finally, Citigroup upped their price target on shares of Accenture from $340.00 to $390.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Friday, September 24th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $352.42.

Shares of NYSE ACN traded down $3.69 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $319.84. The company had a trading volume of 134,287 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,953,719. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $330.00 and its 200 day simple moving average is $302.48. The stock has a market cap of $202.99 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.97, a P/E/G ratio of 3.48 and a beta of 1.11. Accenture has a 1 year low of $212.45 and a 1 year high of $345.52.

Accenture (NYSE:ACN) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, September 22nd. The information technology services provider reported $2.20 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.19 by $0.01. Accenture had a return on equity of 28.94% and a net margin of 12.06%. The business had revenue of $13.42 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.42 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.70 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 23.8% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts expect that Accenture will post 8.79 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, October 14th will be paid a $0.97 dividend. This represents a $3.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.21%. This is an increase from Accenture’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.88. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, October 13th. Accenture’s payout ratio is 47.18%.

Accenture declared that its board has approved a stock repurchase program on Thursday, September 23rd that permits the company to buyback $3.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization permits the information technology services provider to reacquire up to 1.5% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are often a sign that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

In other Accenture news, insider Ellyn Shook sold 2,600 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, July 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $317.47, for a total transaction of $825,422.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 19,420 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,165,267.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, insider Jean-Marc Ollagnier sold 5,233 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $314.20, for a total transaction of $1,644,208.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 16,495 shares of company stock worth $5,215,175 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 0.07% of the company’s stock.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Accenture stock. OLD Mission Capital LLC bought a new stake in Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 986 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $223,000. 73.20% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Accenture Company Profile

Accenture Plc engages in the provision of management consulting, technology, and outsourcing services. It operates through the following segments: Communications, Media, and Technology; Financial Services; Health and Public Service; Products; Resources; and Other. The Communications, Media, and Technology segment serves communications, media, high-tech, and software and platform companies through acceleration and delivery of digital transformation, development of comprehensive and industry-specific solutions, and enhance efficiency and business results.

