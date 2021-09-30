Activision Blizzard, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATVI) Stake Lifted by HBK Sorce Advisory LLC

HBK Sorce Advisory LLC increased its stake in Activision Blizzard, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATVI) by 34.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 4,662 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,192 shares during the period. HBK Sorce Advisory LLC’s holdings in Activision Blizzard were worth $445,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of ATVI. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its stake in Activision Blizzard by 306.9% during the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 2,047,598 shares of the company’s stock valued at $190,427,000 after purchasing an additional 1,544,400 shares during the last quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Activision Blizzard by 101.7% during the second quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 1,417,670 shares of the company’s stock valued at $135,302,000 after purchasing an additional 714,751 shares during the last quarter. HS Management Partners LLC lifted its stake in Activision Blizzard by 55.2% during the first quarter. HS Management Partners LLC now owns 1,893,813 shares of the company’s stock valued at $176,125,000 after purchasing an additional 673,578 shares during the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership lifted its stake in Activision Blizzard by 20.6% during the first quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 3,671,932 shares of the company’s stock valued at $341,490,000 after purchasing an additional 628,319 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Federated Hermes Inc. lifted its stake in Activision Blizzard by 64.0% during the first quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 1,487,400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $138,328,000 after purchasing an additional 580,529 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.19% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ATVI opened at $77.38 on Thursday. Activision Blizzard, Inc. has a 12 month low of $71.19 and a 12 month high of $104.53. The company’s fifty day moving average is $81.16 and its 200-day moving average is $89.52. The company has a quick ratio of 4.83, a current ratio of 4.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22. The firm has a market cap of $60.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.17, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.48 and a beta of 0.59.

Activision Blizzard (NASDAQ:ATVI) last posted its earnings results on Monday, August 2nd. The company reported $0.91 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.76 by $0.15. Activision Blizzard had a net margin of 29.17% and a return on equity of 17.05%. The business had revenue of $1.92 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.89 billion. As a group, research analysts predict that Activision Blizzard, Inc. will post 3.47 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Peter J. Nolan bought 3,950 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 9th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $81.93 per share, for a total transaction of $323,623.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.77% of the company’s stock.

ATVI has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Barclays reduced their price target on shares of Activision Blizzard from $116.00 to $107.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Moffett Nathanson initiated coverage on shares of Activision Blizzard in a research report on Thursday, June 24th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $124.00 price target for the company. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on shares of Activision Blizzard in a research report on Wednesday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $120.00 price target for the company. Argus downgraded shares of Activision Blizzard from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, August 9th. Finally, Raymond James reduced their price target on shares of Activision Blizzard from $120.00 to $110.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and twenty have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $111.91.

Activision Blizzard, Inc engages in the development and publication of interactive entertainment. It operates through the following segments: Activision Publishing, Blizzard Entertainment and King Digital Entertainment. The Activision Publishing segment develops and publishes interactive software products and entertainment content, particularly for the console platform.

