Acute Angle Cloud (AAC) Trading 37% Lower This Week

Acute Angle Cloud (CURRENCY:AAC) traded up 1.4% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 10:00 AM E.T. on September 30th. Acute Angle Cloud has a market capitalization of $1.27 million and $561,222.00 worth of Acute Angle Cloud was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, Acute Angle Cloud has traded down 37% against the dollar. One Acute Angle Cloud coin can now be bought for about $0.0051 or 0.00000012 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get Acute Angle Cloud alerts:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $43,067.21 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $2,971.59 or 0.06899885 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00000466 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded up 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $152.20 or 0.00353394 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $495.03 or 0.01149428 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $46.32 or 0.00107542 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded up 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $245.58 or 0.00570229 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash ABC (BCHA) traded down 13.3% against the dollar and now trades at $224.67 or 0.00521665 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 3.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.94 or 0.00006819 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $128.18 or 0.00297630 BTC.

About Acute Angle Cloud

AAC is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the ECC 256K1 hashing algorithm. Its launch date was December 29th, 2017. Acute Angle Cloud’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 250,000,000 coins. Acute Angle Cloud’s official Twitter account is @AcuteAngleCloud and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Acute Angle Cloud is acuteangle.com

According to CryptoCompare, “Acute Angle Cloud is a decentralized IaaS service ecosystem built via blockchain technology. AAC ecosystem uses a globally shared file storage system incorporated in the Acute Angle PC (Storage Node) and through the Acute Angle Chain allows the quick and easy storage distribution to its users using peer-to-peer hypermedia-protocol. The issued token is AAC an Ethereum-based ERC 20 token. AAC's token main functionality is a payment method within the AAC's network. “

Buying and Selling Acute Angle Cloud

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Acute Angle Cloud directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Acute Angle Cloud should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Acute Angle Cloud using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Acute Angle Cloud Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Acute Angle Cloud and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.