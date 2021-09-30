Add.xyz Achieves Market Cap of $707,079.64 (ADD)

Add.xyz (CURRENCY:ADD) traded 12.4% higher against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 14:00 PM E.T. on September 30th. One Add.xyz coin can now be bought for about $0.12 or 0.00000266 BTC on popular exchanges. Add.xyz has a total market capitalization of $707,079.64 and $8,127.00 worth of Add.xyz was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, Add.xyz has traded down 16.2% against the US dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002275 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 6.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $23.90 or 0.00054378 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.13 or 0.00002580 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.10 or 0.00002575 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002275 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 5.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $52.05 or 0.00118417 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 4.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.04 or 0.00011476 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded up 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $74.03 or 0.00168417 BTC.

About Add.xyz

Add.xyz (CRYPTO:ADD) is a coin. It was first traded on July 25th, 2020. Add.xyz’s total supply is 10,366,071 coins and its circulating supply is 6,111,581 coins. Add.xyz’s official message board is medium.com/addxyz/enter-add-xyz-v2-full-stack-defi-aggregation-platform-and-the-first-private-lending-protocol-e8f2c1b0150d . Add.xyz’s official Twitter account is @plutusdefi . Add.xyz’s official website is add.xyz

According to CryptoCompare, “ADD.xyz serves as ad DeFi aggregation dashboard that plugs in multiple products and Dapps. So the user can explore the DeFi world seamlessly and in privacy. ADD.xyz aims to take composability within Decentralised Finance to the next level. Every major, useful and niche protocol that serves the community all in a single dashboard with the goal of avoiding paying multiple fees, experiencing bad UX/UI and bugs. “

Buying and Selling Add.xyz

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Add.xyz directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Add.xyz should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Add.xyz using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

