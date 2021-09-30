adidas (FRA:ADS) PT Set at €330.00 by Royal Bank of Canada

adidas (FRA:ADS) received a €330.00 ($388.24) price target from investment analysts at Royal Bank of Canada in a research report issued on Tuesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. Royal Bank of Canada’s price target suggests a potential upside of 21.77% from the stock’s current price.

Several other research analysts have also weighed in on the company. DZ Bank reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of adidas in a report on Friday, June 25th. Warburg Research set a €290.00 ($341.18) target price on adidas in a report on Friday, August 13th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a €360.00 ($423.53) target price on adidas in a report on Wednesday, September 22nd. Jefferies Financial Group set a €340.00 ($400.00) price target on adidas in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. Finally, UBS Group set a €371.00 ($436.47) price target on adidas in a research note on Friday, August 13th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, adidas currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of €320.00 ($376.47).

Get adidas alerts:

Shares of adidas stock opened at €271.00 ($318.82) on Tuesday. adidas has a 12 month low of €163.65 ($192.53) and a 12 month high of €201.01 ($236.48). The business has a fifty day simple moving average of €302.38 and a 200 day simple moving average of €293.35.

adidas AG, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, distributes, and markets athletic and sports lifestyle products worldwide. The company operates through ten segments: Europe, North America Adidas, North America Reebok, Asia-Pacific, Russia/CIS, Latin America, Emerging Markets, Adidas Golf, Runtastic, and Other Centrally Managed Businesses.

Featured Article: How to Invest in an Index Fund

Receive News & Ratings for adidas Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for adidas and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.