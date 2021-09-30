ADMA Biologics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADMA) Major Shareholder Perceptive Advisors Llc Sells 250,000 Shares of Stock

ADMA Biologics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADMA) major shareholder Perceptive Advisors Llc sold 250,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1.23, for a total value of $307,500.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Large shareholders that own at least 10% of a company’s shares are required to disclose their transactions with the SEC.

Perceptive Advisors Llc also recently made the following trade(s):

On Thursday, September 23rd, Perceptive Advisors Llc sold 780,000 shares of ADMA Biologics stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $1.27, for a total value of $990,600.00.

On Thursday, August 19th, Perceptive Advisors Llc sold 350,352 shares of ADMA Biologics stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $1.24, for a total value of $434,436.48.

On Tuesday, August 17th, Perceptive Advisors Llc sold 879,092 shares of ADMA Biologics stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $1.35, for a total value of $1,186,774.20.

Shares of ADMA Biologics stock opened at $1.13 on Thursday. ADMA Biologics, Inc. has a 52-week low of $1.13 and a 52-week high of $3.11. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $1.37 and its 200 day simple moving average is $1.62. The stock has a market capitalization of $150.03 million, a P/E ratio of -1.61 and a beta of 1.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90, a quick ratio of 3.94 and a current ratio of 9.42.

ADMA Biologics (NASDAQ:ADMA) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 10th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.14) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.15) by $0.01. ADMA Biologics had a negative return on equity of 76.73% and a negative net margin of 126.67%. Equities research analysts forecast that ADMA Biologics, Inc. will post -0.59 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on ADMA. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on ADMA Biologics in a research note on Monday, September 20th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $10.00 price target on the stock. HC Wainwright cut their price objective on ADMA Biologics from $7.00 to $6.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 12th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised ADMA Biologics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, August 16th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $6.20.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in ADMA. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new position in shares of ADMA Biologics in the first quarter worth approximately $40,000. Clearline Capital LP bought a new stake in shares of ADMA Biologics during the 1st quarter worth $613,000. Grimes & Company Inc. lifted its position in ADMA Biologics by 44.6% in the 1st quarter. Grimes & Company Inc. now owns 51,070 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $90,000 after buying an additional 15,761 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its position in ADMA Biologics by 2,530.6% in the 1st quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 6,758,962 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $11,895,000 after purchasing an additional 6,502,025 shares during the period. Finally, Barclays PLC grew its stake in shares of ADMA Biologics by 200,394.2% during the first quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 172,425 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $303,000 after buying an additional 172,339 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 31.97% of the company’s stock.

ADMA Biologics Company Profile

ADMA Biologics, Inc operates as a biopharmaceutical company, which is engaged in the manufacturing, marketing and developing specialty plasma-derived biologics. The firm operates through the following business segments: ADMA BioManufacturing, Plasma Collection Center, and Corporate. The ADMA BioManufacturing segment comprises of the immune globulin manufacturing and development operations.

