ADT Inc. (NYSE:ADT) Shares Acquired by Twin Tree Management LP

Twin Tree Management LP increased its stake in shares of ADT Inc. (NYSE:ADT) by 58.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 48,972 shares of the security and automation business’s stock after acquiring an additional 17,969 shares during the quarter. Twin Tree Management LP’s holdings in ADT were worth $528,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its stake in ADT by 563.9% during the 2nd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 17,253,682 shares of the security and automation business’s stock worth $186,167,000 after acquiring an additional 14,654,888 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its holdings in shares of ADT by 7.3% in the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 9,080,691 shares of the security and automation business’s stock valued at $76,641,000 after acquiring an additional 619,677 shares in the last quarter. Greenvale Capital LLP boosted its holdings in ADT by 70.8% during the first quarter. Greenvale Capital LLP now owns 8,708,628 shares of the security and automation business’s stock worth $73,501,000 after buying an additional 3,608,528 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in ADT by 5.0% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,377,985 shares of the security and automation business’s stock worth $62,271,000 after buying an additional 350,292 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its holdings in ADT by 50.8% during the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 5,800,197 shares of the security and automation business’s stock worth $62,584,000 after buying an additional 1,953,731 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.29% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ADT stock opened at $8.20 on Thursday. ADT Inc. has a one year low of $6.48 and a one year high of $11.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.32, a quick ratio of 0.50 and a current ratio of 0.67. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $8.87 and a 200 day moving average price of $9.50. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -16.40, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.10 and a beta of 2.24.

ADT (NYSE:ADT) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The security and automation business reported ($0.07) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.26 by ($0.33). ADT had a negative return on equity of 8.76% and a negative net margin of 7.64%. The company had revenue of $1.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.28 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted ($0.07) EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts forecast that ADT Inc. will post 0.48 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 5th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 16th will be paid a dividend of $0.035 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 15th. This represents a $0.14 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.71%. ADT’s dividend payout ratio is currently -38.89%.

A number of analysts recently commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of ADT from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, August 5th. Royal Bank of Canada began coverage on shares of ADT in a research report on Monday, July 19th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $12.00 target price for the company. Finally, TheStreet cut shares of ADT from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 18th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, ADT has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $10.42.

ADT, Inc engages in the provision of security, automation, and smart home solutions. Its products include security panels, security cameras, ADT mobile application, and identity theft protection. The firm also offers home security systems, fire and life safety, smart home automation, security for renters, and multifamily solutions and services.

