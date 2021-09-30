Advantage Energy (OTCMKTS:AAVVF) Reaches New 12-Month High at $5.02

Shares of Advantage Energy Ltd. (OTCMKTS:AAVVF) reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $5.02 and last traded at $4.93, with a volume of 20646 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $4.99.

AAVVF has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Raymond James upped their price target on Advantage Energy from C$6.50 to C$7.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 2nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price objective on Advantage Energy from C$7.50 to C$8.50 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 23rd. National Bank Financial increased their price objective on Advantage Energy from C$5.50 to C$9.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Scotiabank increased their price objective on Advantage Energy from C$5.50 to C$7.50 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 15th. Finally, TD Securities increased their price objective on Advantage Energy from C$5.50 to C$6.50 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $6.75.

The firm has a market capitalization of $973.23 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 127.50 and a beta of 2.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a current ratio of 0.66 and a quick ratio of 0.66. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $4.13 and a 200-day moving average price of $3.38.

Advantage Energy (OTCMKTS:AAVVF) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 29th. The company reported $0.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $62.79 million for the quarter. Advantage Energy had a return on equity of 3.04% and a net margin of 4.35%.

Advantage Energy Ltd. engages in the development and production of natural gas and liquids. It focuses its operation in Glacier, Wembley, Valhalla, and Progress, Alberta. The company was founded on January 2, 1997 and is headquartered in Calgary, Canada.

