Advantest (OTCMKTS:ATEYY) Rating Increased to Buy at Zacks Investment Research

Advantest (OTCMKTS:ATEYY) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, Zacks.com reports. The firm presently has a $103.00 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s price target indicates a potential upside of 11.68% from the company’s current price.

According to Zacks, “Advantest Corporation is one of the world’s leading automatic test equipment suppliers to the semiconductor industry, and is also a producer of electronic and optoelectronic instruments and systems. A global company, Advantest has long offered total ATE solutions, and serves the industry in every component of semiconductor test: tester, handler, mechanical and electrical interfaces, and software. Its logic, memory, mixed-signal and RF testers, and device handlers, are integrated into the most advanced semiconductor fabrication lines in the world. “

Get Advantest alerts:

Separately, The Goldman Sachs Group lowered shares of Advantest from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, July 12th.

Shares of OTCMKTS:ATEYY traded down $2.96 during trading on Thursday, reaching $92.23. 2,489 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 8,064. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $91.85 and a 200 day simple moving average of $90.82. The firm has a market cap of $18.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.86 and a beta of 1.16. Advantest has a 1-year low of $47.97 and a 1-year high of $105.10.

About Advantest

Advantest Corp. engages in the manufacture and sale of mechatronic products. It operates through the following segments: Semiconductor and Component Test Systems, Mechatronic and Others. The Semiconductor and Component Test Systems segment offers test systems for semiconductors and electronic component industries.

Featured Story: Technical Analysis of Stocks and What It Means



Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Advantest (ATEYY)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Advantest Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Advantest and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.