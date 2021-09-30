Advisor Group Holdings Inc. Acquires 3,145 Shares of Mack-Cali Realty Co. (NYSE:CLI)

Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its position in shares of Mack-Cali Realty Co. (NYSE:CLI) by 33.0% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 12,667 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,145 shares during the quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc.’s holdings in Mack-Cali Realty were worth $220,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. UBS Group AG lifted its position in Mack-Cali Realty by 35.6% in the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 109,604 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,697,000 after buying an additional 28,785 shares during the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio increased its stake in Mack-Cali Realty by 14.1% in the first quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 104,545 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,618,000 after purchasing an additional 12,935 shares during the period. State of Alaska Department of Revenue increased its stake in Mack-Cali Realty by 4.9% in the second quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 96,328 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,651,000 after purchasing an additional 4,458 shares during the period. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new stake in Mack-Cali Realty in the first quarter worth $60,000. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in Mack-Cali Realty by 43.2% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,198,687 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $18,556,000 after purchasing an additional 361,737 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.15% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have weighed in on CLI shares. BTIG Research reduced their target price on Mack-Cali Realty from $30.00 to $26.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 21st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on Mack-Cali Realty from $13.00 to $17.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, June 25th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Mack-Cali Realty from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $17.50 price target on the stock in a research note on Friday, June 25th.

Shares of Mack-Cali Realty stock opened at $17.43 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $1.59 billion, a P/E ratio of -30.58, a P/E/G ratio of 5.14 and a beta of 1.04. The company has a current ratio of 0.73, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.56. Mack-Cali Realty Co. has a 12 month low of $10.35 and a 12 month high of $18.40. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $17.39 and its 200-day moving average price is $16.96.

About Mack-Cali Realty

Mack-Cali Realty Corp. is a real estate investment trust, which owns and operates a real estate portfolio comprised predominantly of Class A office and office flex properties located primarily in the Northeast. It operates through the following two segments: Commercial and Other Real Estate, and Multi-Family Real Estate and Services.

