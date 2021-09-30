Advisor Group Holdings Inc. Acquires 3,773 Shares of Granite Construction Incorporated (NYSE:GVA)

Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its holdings in Granite Construction Incorporated (NYSE:GVA) by 229.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 5,415 shares of the construction company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,773 shares during the quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc.’s holdings in Granite Construction were worth $226,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd bought a new position in Granite Construction in the 1st quarter worth approximately $77,000. Eaton Vance Management bought a new position in shares of Granite Construction during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $92,000. Rowland & Co. Investment Counsel ADV bought a new position in shares of Granite Construction during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $104,000. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its position in shares of Granite Construction by 1,028.0% during the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 4,027 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $163,000 after acquiring an additional 3,670 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC bought a new position in shares of Granite Construction during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $166,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.44% of the company’s stock.

Shares of GVA opened at $40.61 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $1.86 billion, a PE ratio of -18.98 and a beta of 1.53. The business has a fifty day moving average of $39.67 and a 200 day moving average of $39.50. Granite Construction Incorporated has a 52-week low of $17.12 and a 52-week high of $44.31. The company has a quick ratio of 1.41, a current ratio of 1.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34.

Granite Construction (NYSE:GVA) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The construction company reported $0.91 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.44 by $0.47. The company had revenue of $964.17 million during the quarter. Granite Construction had a positive return on equity of 9.97% and a negative net margin of 2.60%. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Granite Construction Incorporated will post 1.82 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 30th will be given a $0.13 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 29th. This represents a $0.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.28%. Granite Construction’s dividend payout ratio is presently 40.00%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Granite Construction from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday.

Granite Construction Company Profile

Granite Construction, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of infrastructure solutions for public and private clients. It operates through the following segments: Transportation, Water, Specialty and Materials. The Transportation segment focuses on construction and rehabilitation of roads, pavement preservation, bridges, rail lines, airports and marine ports.

