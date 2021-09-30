Advisor Group Holdings Inc. Has $214,000 Stock Holdings in Brixmor Property Group Inc. (NYSE:BRX)

Advisor Group Holdings Inc. cut its position in shares of Brixmor Property Group Inc. (NYSE:BRX) by 30.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 9,282 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 4,156 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc.’s holdings in Brixmor Property Group were worth $214,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Eaton Vance Management acquired a new position in shares of Brixmor Property Group during the 1st quarter worth about $39,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Brixmor Property Group during the 1st quarter worth about $55,000. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of Brixmor Property Group during the 1st quarter worth about $216,000. Cambria Investment Management L.P. acquired a new position in shares of Brixmor Property Group during the 1st quarter worth about $253,000. Finally, Panagora Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Brixmor Property Group by 73.3% during the 1st quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 13,961 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $282,000 after purchasing an additional 5,903 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 97.02% of the company’s stock.

Get Brixmor Property Group alerts:

Shares of NYSE:BRX opened at $22.96 on Thursday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $23.05 and a 200-day moving average of $22.41. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.82 billion, a PE ratio of 35.11, a PEG ratio of 1.46 and a beta of 1.71. The company has a current ratio of 1.35, a quick ratio of 1.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.91. Brixmor Property Group Inc. has a 12 month low of $10.58 and a 12 month high of $24.42.

Brixmor Property Group (NYSE:BRX) last issued its earnings results on Sunday, August 1st. The real estate investment trust reported $0.30 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.42 by ($0.12). The firm had revenue of $287.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $274.20 million. Brixmor Property Group had a net margin of 17.90% and a return on equity of 7.44%. Brixmor Property Group’s quarterly revenue was up 15.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.36 earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that Brixmor Property Group Inc. will post 1.72 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, October 5th will be given a $0.215 dividend. This represents a $0.86 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.75%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, October 4th. Brixmor Property Group’s payout ratio is presently 58.50%.

In related news, insider Brian T. Finnegan sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.57, for a total transaction of $112,850.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, insider Steven F. Siegel sold 7,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.66, for a total transaction of $169,950.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 17,500 shares of company stock valued at $395,700 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 0.57% of the company’s stock.

BRX has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Barclays initiated coverage on shares of Brixmor Property Group in a report on Wednesday, September 1st. They set an “overweight” rating and a $30.00 target price for the company. KeyCorp lifted their target price on shares of Brixmor Property Group from $24.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, September 2nd. Piper Sandler lifted their target price on shares of Brixmor Property Group from $27.00 to $29.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 1st. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on shares of Brixmor Property Group in a report on Thursday, September 23rd. They set a “peer perform” rating and a $25.00 target price for the company. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on shares of Brixmor Property Group from $22.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 8th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $23.04.

Brixmor Property Group Profile

Brixmor Property Group, Inc operates as real estate investment trust. It owns and operates wholly owned portfolio of grocery anchored community and neighborhood shopping centers. The company was founded in 1985 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

Read More: Growth and Income Funds

Receive News & Ratings for Brixmor Property Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Brixmor Property Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.