Advisor Group Holdings Inc. Purchases 1,011 Shares of CTO Realty Growth, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:CTO)

Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its position in CTO Realty Growth, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:CTO) by 34.2% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 3,967 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,011 shares during the quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc.’s holdings in CTO Realty Growth were worth $212,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in CTO. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in CTO Realty Growth in the first quarter valued at approximately $36,000. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. acquired a new stake in CTO Realty Growth in the first quarter valued at approximately $61,000. UBS Group AG boosted its position in CTO Realty Growth by 127.5% in the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 4,365 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $227,000 after buying an additional 2,446 shares in the last quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. acquired a new stake in CTO Realty Growth in the first quarter valued at approximately $234,000. Finally, Citadel Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in CTO Realty Growth in the first quarter valued at approximately $238,000. 59.01% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

CTO stock opened at $53.76 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $320.25 million, a P/E ratio of 3.17 and a beta of 0.84. The company has a current ratio of 4.50, a quick ratio of 4.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88. CTO Realty Growth, Inc. has a 12-month low of $38.52 and a 12-month high of $58.11.

CTO Realty Growth (NYSEAMERICAN:CTO) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The financial services provider reported $2.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.02 by $1.09. CTO Realty Growth had a net margin of 138.12% and a return on equity of 26.81%. Equities analysts anticipate that CTO Realty Growth, Inc. will post 3.87 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 9th will be paid a $1.00 dividend. This represents a $4.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.44%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 8th.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on CTO shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of CTO Realty Growth from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, August 2nd. BTIG Research reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $60.00 price target on shares of CTO Realty Growth in a report on Friday, July 30th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, CTO Realty Growth presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $62.60.

In related news, CFO Matthew Morris Partridge purchased 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 12th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $54.75 per share, with a total value of $54,750.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief financial officer now owns 17,539 shares in the company, valued at approximately $960,260.25. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO John P. Albright sold 5,889 shares of CTO Realty Growth stock in a transaction on Monday, September 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.23, for a total transaction of $319,360.47. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders acquired 3,500 shares of company stock valued at $189,455. Insiders own 5.60% of the company’s stock.

About CTO Realty Growth

CTO Realty Growth, Inc operates as a real estate company. It owns and manages commercial real estate properties. The company was founded in 1910 and is headquartered in Daytona Beach, FL.

