Advisor Group Holdings Inc. Sells 1,719 Shares of First Trust Nasdaq Pharmaceuticals ETF (NASDAQ:FTXH)

Advisor Group Holdings Inc. cut its holdings in First Trust Nasdaq Pharmaceuticals ETF (NASDAQ:FTXH) by 16.6% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 8,608 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,719 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. owned approximately 1.01% of First Trust Nasdaq Pharmaceuticals ETF worth $223,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of FTXH. UBS Group AG boosted its holdings in First Trust Nasdaq Pharmaceuticals ETF by 20,481.8% in the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 2,264 shares of the company’s stock worth $58,000 after purchasing an additional 2,253 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. bought a new stake in First Trust Nasdaq Pharmaceuticals ETF in the first quarter worth $512,000. Finally, Altfest L J & Co. Inc. boosted its holdings in First Trust Nasdaq Pharmaceuticals ETF by 14.1% in the second quarter. Altfest L J & Co. Inc. now owns 189,510 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,905,000 after purchasing an additional 23,486 shares in the last quarter.

FTXH stock opened at $25.72 on Thursday. First Trust Nasdaq Pharmaceuticals ETF has a 52-week low of $22.92 and a 52-week high of $27.16. The company has a 50-day moving average of $26.34 and a two-hundred day moving average of $26.03.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 24th will be issued a dividend of $0.039 per share. This represents a $0.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.61%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 23rd.

