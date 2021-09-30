Advisor Group Holdings Inc. Sells 295 Shares of Kforce Inc. (NASDAQ:KFRC)

Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lessened its position in Kforce Inc. (NASDAQ:KFRC) by 8.4% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,219 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 295 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc.’s holdings in Kforce were worth $203,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in KFRC. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in Kforce by 16.5% in the 1st quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 11,472 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $615,000 after acquiring an additional 1,625 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in Kforce by 9.9% in the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 32,982 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,768,000 after acquiring an additional 2,974 shares during the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its holdings in Kforce by 16.3% in the 1st quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 90,772 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $4,865,000 after acquiring an additional 12,732 shares during the last quarter. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its holdings in Kforce by 16.7% in the 1st quarter. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 10,763 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $577,000 after acquiring an additional 1,540 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Swiss National Bank grew its holdings in Kforce by 1.1% in the 1st quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 45,200 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $2,423,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. 83.73% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Kforce from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, August 5th.

NASDAQ:KFRC opened at $61.45 on Thursday. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $59.94 and a 200-day moving average price of $59.08. Kforce Inc. has a 12 month low of $31.70 and a 12 month high of $64.38. The stock has a market cap of $1.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.23 and a beta of 1.32.

Kforce (NASDAQ:KFRC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The business services provider reported $1.00 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.91 by $0.09. Kforce had a net margin of 4.81% and a return on equity of 40.11%. The company had revenue of $403.61 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $391.31 million. On average, equities research analysts expect that Kforce Inc. will post 3.12 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 24th. Investors of record on Friday, September 10th were given a dividend of $0.26 per share. This is a boost from Kforce’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.23. This represents a $1.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.69%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 9th. Kforce’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 39.69%.

In related news, CEO David L. Dunkel sold 3,700 shares of Kforce stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $63.00, for a total transaction of $233,100.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO David L. Dunkel sold 15,308 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $63.02, for a total transaction of $964,710.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 34,316 shares of company stock valued at $2,162,520. 7.10% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Kforce Company Profile

Kforce, Inc engages in the provision of professional and technical staffing services and solutions. It operates through the Technology and Finance and Accounting (FA) segments. The Technology segment offers services on areas of information technology such as systems and applications architecture and development, data management, business and artificial intelligence, machine learning, and network architecture and security.

