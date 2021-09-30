Advisor Partners LLC Acquires 1,413 Shares of Yum! Brands, Inc. (NYSE:YUM)

Advisor Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of Yum! Brands, Inc. (NYSE:YUM) by 10.3% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 15,072 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,413 shares during the quarter. Advisor Partners LLC’s holdings in Yum! Brands were worth $1,734,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Baldrige Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Yum! Brands in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Evoke Wealth LLC raised its position in Yum! Brands by 964.0% during the first quarter. Evoke Wealth LLC now owns 266 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 241 shares in the last quarter. Logan Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Yum! Brands in the 1st quarter valued at $32,000. KB Financial Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Yum! Brands during the 1st quarter worth $35,000. Finally, Certified Advisory Corp bought a new stake in shares of Yum! Brands during the 1st quarter worth $43,000. 78.31% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on YUM shares. BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on shares of Yum! Brands from $120.00 to $138.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, July 30th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on shares of Yum! Brands from $124.00 to $136.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Friday, July 30th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on Yum! Brands from $113.00 to $142.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 30th. Guggenheim initiated coverage on shares of Yum! Brands in a research report on Monday, July 26th. They set a “buy” rating and a $135.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Cowen increased their price target on Yum! Brands from $117.00 to $134.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 30th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Yum! Brands has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $128.26.

In other news, CEO David W. Gibbs sold 1,469 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $134.48, for a total value of $197,551.12. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 22,255 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,992,852.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . Also, COO Tracy L. Skeans sold 18,824 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $129.71, for a total value of $2,441,661.04. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 20,729 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,688,758.59. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last three months, insiders sold 32,089 shares of company stock worth $4,142,388. 0.37% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Yum! Brands stock traded up $0.22 on Thursday, hitting $123.26. 7,209 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,603,914. Yum! Brands, Inc. has a 1 year low of $90.33 and a 1 year high of $135.77. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $129.89 and its 200 day simple moving average is $121.07. The firm has a market cap of $36.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.22, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.44 and a beta of 1.09.

Yum! Brands (NYSE:YUM) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The restaurant operator reported $1.16 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.95 by $0.21. The firm had revenue of $1.60 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.47 billion. Yum! Brands had a net margin of 21.21% and a negative return on equity of 16.99%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.82 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that Yum! Brands, Inc. will post 4.43 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 10th. Investors of record on Friday, August 27th were given a dividend of $0.50 per share. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.62%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 26th. Yum! Brands’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 55.25%.

Yum! Brands Profile

Yum! Brands, Inc operates as a service restaurant company. The firm engages in the development, operation, franchise, and licenses a system of restaurants. It operates through the following segments: KFC Division, Pizza Hut Division, Taco Bell Division, and Habit Burger Grill Division. The KFC Division segment comprises of all operations of the KFC concept.

