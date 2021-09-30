Advisor Partners LLC Acquires 200 Shares of HCA Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE:HCA)

Advisor Partners LLC raised its stake in HCA Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE:HCA) by 2.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 9,119 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 200 shares during the period. Advisor Partners LLC’s holdings in HCA Healthcare were worth $1,885,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Clarius Group LLC raised its stake in shares of HCA Healthcare by 1.9% during the 2nd quarter. Clarius Group LLC now owns 2,235 shares of the company’s stock worth $462,000 after acquiring an additional 41 shares in the last quarter. Valley National Advisers Inc. lifted its holdings in HCA Healthcare by 37.9% during the second quarter. Valley National Advisers Inc. now owns 171 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 47 shares in the last quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC lifted its holdings in HCA Healthcare by 7.4% during the second quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 694 shares of the company’s stock valued at $143,000 after purchasing an additional 48 shares in the last quarter. Lee Financial Co raised its position in shares of HCA Healthcare by 2.2% in the second quarter. Lee Financial Co now owns 2,218 shares of the company’s stock valued at $459,000 after buying an additional 48 shares during the last quarter. Finally, ING Groep NV raised its position in shares of HCA Healthcare by 0.3% in the first quarter. ING Groep NV now owns 17,555 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,306,000 after buying an additional 49 shares during the last quarter. 68.57% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get HCA Healthcare alerts:

In other news, SVP P. Martin Paslick sold 7,466 shares of HCA Healthcare stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $250.00, for a total value of $1,866,500.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 12,878 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,219,500. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, SVP Kathryn A. Torres sold 1,000 shares of HCA Healthcare stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $252.00, for a total transaction of $252,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 15,899 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,006,548. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 59,093 shares of company stock worth $14,778,068 over the last ninety days. 1.60% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. SVB Leerink initiated coverage on shares of HCA Healthcare in a research report on Monday. They set an “outperform” rating and a $320.00 price objective for the company. Jefferies Financial Group restated a “buy” rating on shares of HCA Healthcare in a research report on Friday, June 18th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on HCA Healthcare from $247.00 to $273.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 21st. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price objective on shares of HCA Healthcare from $252.00 to $279.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 6th. Finally, Raymond James raised their price objective on shares of HCA Healthcare from $225.00 to $290.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 21st. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, HCA Healthcare has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $250.09.

HCA stock traded down $0.08 during trading on Thursday, reaching $252.13. The stock had a trading volume of 6,777 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,453,498. The company has a current ratio of 1.45, a quick ratio of 1.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 18.06. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $251.04 and a 200 day moving average price of $220.63. HCA Healthcare, Inc. has a 1-year low of $120.55 and a 1-year high of $263.92. The company has a market capitalization of $80.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.30, a PEG ratio of 1.38 and a beta of 1.65.

HCA Healthcare (NYSE:HCA) last announced its earnings results on Monday, July 19th. The company reported $4.37 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.16 by $1.21. HCA Healthcare had a return on equity of 234.29% and a net margin of 8.87%. The firm had revenue of $14.44 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.61 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $3.23 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 30.4% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts predict that HCA Healthcare, Inc. will post 16.78 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 16th will be given a dividend of $0.48 per share. This represents a $1.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.76%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 15th. HCA Healthcare’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 16.54%.

HCA Healthcare Company Profile

HCA Healthcare, Inc is a health care services company, which engages in operating hospitals, freestanding surgery centers and emergency rooms, and urgent care centers. It offers a full range of services to accommodate such medical specialties as internal medicine, general surgery, cardiology, oncology, neurosurgery, orthopedics and obstetrics, as well as diagnostic and emergency services.

Read More: Basic Economics

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HCA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for HCA Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE:HCA).

Receive News & Ratings for HCA Healthcare Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for HCA Healthcare and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.