Advisor Partners LLC Has $2.61 Million Position in Truist Financial Co. (NYSE:TFC)

Advisor Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of Truist Financial Co. (NYSE:TFC) by 2.2% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 47,087 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,034 shares during the quarter. Advisor Partners LLC’s holdings in Truist Financial were worth $2,613,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Amundi Asset Management US Inc. boosted its stake in Truist Financial by 230.8% in the 1st quarter. Amundi Asset Management US Inc. now owns 6,066,428 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $353,794,000 after purchasing an additional 4,232,707 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in Truist Financial by 6.8% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 54,158,323 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $3,158,514,000 after purchasing an additional 3,449,655 shares during the period. Federated Hermes Inc. boosted its stake in Truist Financial by 6,315.3% in the 1st quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 2,293,093 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $133,733,000 after purchasing an additional 2,257,349 shares during the period. Select Equity Group L.P. bought a new stake in Truist Financial in the 1st quarter valued at $124,983,000. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its position in shares of Truist Financial by 64.0% during the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 4,646,225 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $270,968,000 after acquiring an additional 1,813,838 shares during the period. 70.76% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Truist Financial news, Director K. David Jr. Boyer sold 1,423 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.91, for a total value of $80,982.93. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Brantley J. Standridge sold 4,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.11, for a total value of $247,995.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 11,547 shares in the company, valued at approximately $636,355.17. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.37% of the company’s stock.

TFC traded up $0.31 on Thursday, reaching $59.73. The stock had a trading volume of 111,140 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,513,906. Truist Financial Co. has a fifty-two week low of $37.00 and a fifty-two week high of $62.69. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $56.18 and a 200-day moving average of $57.39. The company has a current ratio of 0.78, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62. The company has a market capitalization of $80.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.51, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.13 and a beta of 1.34.

Truist Financial (NYSE:TFC) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, July 14th. The insurance provider reported $1.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.17 by $0.38. The business had revenue of $5.65 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.48 billion. Truist Financial had a return on equity of 11.13% and a net margin of 23.46%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.82 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Truist Financial Co. will post 5.16 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 13th were paid a $0.48 dividend. This is a boost from Truist Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.45. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 12th. This represents a $1.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.21%. Truist Financial’s dividend payout ratio is presently 50.53%.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Odeon Capital Group downgraded Truist Financial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, July 19th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Truist Financial from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $58.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Thursday, July 1st. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $60.36.

Truist Financial Company Profile

Truist Financial Corp. operates as a financial holding company, which engages in the provision of banking services to individuals, businesses and municipalities. The firm offers a variety of loans and lease financing to individuals and entities, including insurance premium financing, permanent commercial real estate financing arrangements, loan servicing for third-party investors, direct consumer finance loans to individuals, credit card lending, automobile financing and equipment financing.

