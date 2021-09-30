Advisor Partners LLC Purchases 87 Shares of CME Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CME)

Advisor Partners LLC boosted its position in CME Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CME) by 0.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 11,018 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 87 shares during the period. Advisor Partners LLC’s holdings in CME Group were worth $2,343,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in CME. Certified Advisory Corp bought a new position in shares of CME Group in the first quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Solstein Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of CME Group in the first quarter valued at approximately $28,000. RE Advisers Corp purchased a new stake in shares of CME Group during the second quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Capital Analysts LLC increased its position in shares of CME Group by 370.0% during the first quarter. Capital Analysts LLC now owns 188 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $38,000 after acquiring an additional 148 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Glassman Wealth Services increased its position in shares of CME Group by 54.0% during the second quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 191 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $41,000 after acquiring an additional 67 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.19% of the company’s stock.

Get CME Group alerts:

Shares of CME stock traded up $0.43 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $196.59. 7,847 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,450,442. The company has a current ratio of 1.02, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. The company’s 50 day moving average is $200.62 and its two-hundred day moving average is $206.86. CME Group Inc. has a 1 year low of $146.89 and a 1 year high of $221.82. The firm has a market cap of $70.60 billion, a PE ratio of 36.67 and a beta of 0.43.

CME Group (NASDAQ:CME) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 28th. The financial services provider reported $1.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.59 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $1.18 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.17 billion. CME Group had a return on equity of 8.33% and a net margin of 41.64%. As a group, equities analysts expect that CME Group Inc. will post 6.65 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 27th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 10th were paid a $0.90 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 9th. This represents a $3.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.83%. CME Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 53.57%.

In other CME Group news, insider Sean Tully sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $200.20, for a total value of $1,001,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 23,479 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,700,495.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Martin J. Gepsman sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, August 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $201.37, for a total value of $201,370.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 9,000 shares of company stock valued at $1,786,150 over the last 90 days. 0.30% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of analysts have issued reports on the company. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on CME Group from $228.00 to $229.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 1st. Atlantic Securities raised CME Group from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $230.00 target price for the company in a research report on Tuesday, September 14th. TheStreet downgraded CME Group from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 18th. Finally, Berenberg Bank reissued a “hold” rating on shares of CME Group in a research report on Wednesday, September 15th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $210.83.

CME Group Profile

CME Group, Inc operates a derivatives marketplace, which offers a range of futures and options products for risk management. Its exchanges offer a range of global benchmark products across all major asset classes based on interest rates, equity indexes, foreign exchange (FX), energy, agricultural commodities and metals.

Featured Article: What is required to own or exchange cryptocurrency?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CME? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for CME Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CME).

Receive News & Ratings for CME Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CME Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.