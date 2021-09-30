Advisor Partners LLC Reduces Holdings in Equinix, Inc. (REIT) (NASDAQ:EQIX)

Advisor Partners LLC lessened its position in shares of Equinix, Inc. (REIT) (NASDAQ:EQIX) by 0.8% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 2,495 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 21 shares during the period. Advisor Partners LLC’s holdings in Equinix were worth $2,002,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Keybank National Association OH raised its stake in shares of Equinix by 1.7% during the 2nd quarter. Keybank National Association OH now owns 2,774 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,226,000 after purchasing an additional 46 shares during the period. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS raised its stake in shares of Equinix by 0.5% during the 2nd quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 11,223 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $9,008,000 after purchasing an additional 56 shares during the period. Legal & General Group Plc raised its stake in shares of Equinix by 45.8% during the 2nd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 800,682 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $642,632,000 after purchasing an additional 251,502 shares during the period. Natixis Advisors L.P. raised its stake in shares of Equinix by 3.5% during the 2nd quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 28,442 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $22,828,000 after purchasing an additional 950 shares during the period. Finally, SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Equinix by 26.2% during the 2nd quarter. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC now owns 410 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $329,000 after purchasing an additional 85 shares during the period. 93.80% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Equinix alerts:

A number of analysts recently issued reports on EQIX shares. Truist Securities boosted their price objective on Equinix from $900.00 to $925.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. Oppenheimer lowered Equinix from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $880.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Friday, September 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on Equinix from $861.00 to $895.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 24th. Truist upped their target price on Equinix from $900.00 to $925.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. Finally, Barclays decreased their target price on Equinix from $880.00 to $879.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, August 25th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Equinix has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $890.88.

Shares of NASDAQ:EQIX traded up $4.48 during trading on Thursday, hitting $806.06. The stock had a trading volume of 1,118 shares, compared to its average volume of 554,895. Equinix, Inc. has a 12 month low of $586.73 and a 12 month high of $885.26. The company has a market capitalization of $72.34 billion, a PE ratio of 210.39, a PEG ratio of 2.32 and a beta of 0.30. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $834.57 and its 200 day moving average is $775.96. The company has a quick ratio of 1.87, a current ratio of 1.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.28.

Equinix (NASDAQ:EQIX) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The financial services provider reported $0.76 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $6.03 by ($5.27). Equinix had a return on equity of 5.21% and a net margin of 5.40%. Equities research analysts expect that Equinix, Inc. will post 24.36 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 22nd. Investors of record on Wednesday, August 18th were given a dividend of $2.87 per share. This represents a $11.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.42%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, August 17th. Equinix’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 46.37%.

In other news, Director Christopher B. Paisley sold 200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $814.70, for a total value of $162,940.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Michael Earl Campbell sold 1,200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $884.36, for a total value of $1,061,232.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 7,519 shares in the company, valued at $6,649,502.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 21,355 shares of company stock valued at $18,116,589. 13.20% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Equinix Company Profile

Equinix, Inc engages in the provision of collocation space and develops data centre solutions. The firm offers secure key management, consulting, network virtualization, customer support, and managed services. It operates through the following geographical segments: Americas, Europe, Middle East & Africa and Asia-Pacific.

Recommended Story: Stock Portfolio Tracker

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EQIX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Equinix, Inc. (REIT) (NASDAQ:EQIX).

Receive News & Ratings for Equinix Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Equinix and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.