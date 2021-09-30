Advisor Partners LLC Reduces Stake in Duke Energy Co. (NYSE:DUK)

Advisor Partners LLC lowered its stake in Duke Energy Co. (NYSE:DUK) by 0.7% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 22,468 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 152 shares during the period. Advisor Partners LLC’s holdings in Duke Energy were worth $2,218,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Telemus Capital LLC boosted its position in shares of Duke Energy by 3.6% during the second quarter. Telemus Capital LLC now owns 2,904 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $287,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the period. Atlas Private Wealth Advisors boosted its position in shares of Duke Energy by 47.2% during the second quarter. Atlas Private Wealth Advisors now owns 315 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 101 shares during the period. Mid Atlantic Financial Management Inc. ADV boosted its position in shares of Duke Energy by 1.4% during the second quarter. Mid Atlantic Financial Management Inc. ADV now owns 7,699 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $760,000 after buying an additional 103 shares during the period. Ropes Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Duke Energy by 2.3% during the first quarter. Ropes Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 4,609 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $478,000 after buying an additional 105 shares during the period. Finally, Wellington Shields & Co. LLC boosted its position in shares of Duke Energy by 1.7% during the first quarter. Wellington Shields & Co. LLC now owns 6,212 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $600,000 after buying an additional 106 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 62.63% of the company’s stock.

Shares of DUK stock traded up $0.16 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $98.50. 13,849 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,126,243. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $104.16 and its 200-day moving average is $101.29. The company has a market cap of $75.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.68, a P/E/G ratio of 3.75 and a beta of 0.26. The company has a current ratio of 0.55, a quick ratio of 0.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.21. Duke Energy Co. has a fifty-two week low of $85.56 and a fifty-two week high of $108.38.

Duke Energy (NYSE:DUK) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 5th. The utilities provider reported $1.15 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.12 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $5.76 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.75 billion. Duke Energy had a net margin of 12.28% and a return on equity of 8.73%. Equities analysts anticipate that Duke Energy Co. will post 5.21 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 16th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 13th were issued a dividend of $0.985 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 12th. This is a positive change from Duke Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.97. This represents a $3.94 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.00%. Duke Energy’s payout ratio is 76.95%.

In other Duke Energy news, EVP Julia S. Janson sold 15,465 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $105.00, for a total value of $1,623,825.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 35,032 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,678,360. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 0.11% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several research analysts have issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered Duke Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $111.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, July 27th. Argus raised shares of Duke Energy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $106.00 price target for the company in a research note on Friday, June 25th. Mizuho lifted their price target on shares of Duke Energy from $105.00 to $109.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 18th. Vertical Research downgraded shares of Duke Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, August 6th. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of Duke Energy from $112.00 to $110.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, September 17th. Eleven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Duke Energy presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $104.46.

Duke Energy Corp. engages in the distribution of natural gas and energy related services. It operates through the following segments: Electric Utilities and Infrastructure; Gas Utilities and Infrastructure; and Commercial Renewables. The Electric Utilities and Infrastructure segment conducts operations in Duke Energy’s regulated electric utilities in the Carolinas, Florida and the Midwest.

