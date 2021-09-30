Advisor Partners LLC Sells 59 Shares of Cigna Co. (NYSE:CI)

Advisor Partners LLC decreased its stake in shares of Cigna Co. (NYSE:CI) by 0.5% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 12,101 shares of the health services provider’s stock after selling 59 shares during the quarter. Advisor Partners LLC’s holdings in Cigna were worth $2,869,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. lifted its holdings in shares of Cigna by 9.8% in the 1st quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. now owns 1,044 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $252,000 after acquiring an additional 93 shares during the last quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Cigna by 98.6% in the 1st quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 959 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $246,000 after acquiring an additional 476 shares during the last quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Cigna by 4.3% in the 1st quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC now owns 8,427 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $2,037,000 after acquiring an additional 348 shares during the last quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Cigna by 12.4% in the 1st quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 11,393 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $2,754,000 after acquiring an additional 1,254 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Certified Advisory Corp purchased a new position in Cigna in the 1st quarter worth about $68,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.06% of the company’s stock.

CI has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price target on shares of Cigna from $315.00 to $300.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 6th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Truist Securities reduced their price target on shares of Cigna from $320.00 to $270.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 6th. SVB Leerink assumed coverage on shares of Cigna in a research report on Monday. They set a “market perform” rating and a $220.00 target price on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their target price on shares of Cigna from $270.00 to $266.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 6th. Finally, Bank of America downgraded shares of Cigna from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating and cut their target price for the company from $240.00 to $225.00 in a research report on Friday, September 10th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating, thirteen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $265.20.

Shares of NYSE CI traded up $0.89 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $204.82. 17,276 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,888,969. The company has a quick ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 0.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $213.01 and a 200-day simple moving average of $234.72. Cigna Co. has a 1-year low of $160.37 and a 1-year high of $272.81. The firm has a market cap of $69.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.96, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.91 and a beta of 0.88.

Cigna (NYSE:CI) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The health services provider reported $5.24 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.96 by $0.28. Cigna had a return on equity of 13.02% and a net margin of 4.89%. The business had revenue of $43.13 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $41.17 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $5.81 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.8% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts anticipate that Cigna Co. will post 20.13 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 23rd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 8th were issued a $1.00 dividend. This represents a $4.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.95%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, September 7th. Cigna’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 21.68%.

In other news, Director Donna F. Zarcone acquired 500 shares of Cigna stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 10th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $209.89 per share, with a total value of $104,945.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Insiders own 0.80% of the company’s stock.

Cigna Company Profile

Cigna Corp. engages in the provision of global health services. It operates through the following segments: Evernorth, U.S. Medical, International Markets, and Group Disability and Other. The Evernorth segment includes a broad range of coordinated and point solution health services, including pharmacy solutions, benefits management solutions, care solutions and intelligence solutions.

