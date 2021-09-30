Advisory Services Network LLC Grows Position in DocuSign, Inc. (NASDAQ:DOCU)

Advisory Services Network LLC increased its position in shares of DocuSign, Inc. (NASDAQ:DOCU) by 4.3% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 30,120 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,244 shares during the quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC’s holdings in DocuSign were worth $8,420,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. State of Wisconsin Investment Board grew its stake in shares of DocuSign by 40.0% in the 2nd quarter. State of Wisconsin Investment Board now owns 115,179 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,201,000 after purchasing an additional 32,886 shares during the last quarter. qPULA Trading Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of DocuSign in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $219,000. Stephens Inc. AR lifted its holdings in shares of DocuSign by 14.0% in the 2nd quarter. Stephens Inc. AR now owns 5,073 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,418,000 after buying an additional 622 shares during the period. Keybank National Association OH lifted its holdings in shares of DocuSign by 70.8% in the 2nd quarter. Keybank National Association OH now owns 6,139 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,716,000 after buying an additional 2,544 shares during the period. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc lifted its holdings in shares of DocuSign by 8.4% in the 2nd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 1,097,206 shares of the company’s stock valued at $306,746,000 after buying an additional 85,323 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.67% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ DOCU traded up $1.81 on Thursday, hitting $258.70. 52,346 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,959,144. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $289.64 and a 200 day moving average of $251.29. DocuSign, Inc. has a twelve month low of $179.49 and a twelve month high of $314.76. The company has a market capitalization of $50.89 billion, a P/E ratio of -299.36 and a beta of 0.84. The company has a current ratio of 0.98, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.45.

DocuSign (NASDAQ:DOCU) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, September 1st. The company reported $0.47 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.40 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $511.84 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $487.99 million. DocuSign had a negative return on equity of 23.08% and a negative net margin of 9.18%. The business’s revenue was up 49.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.17 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts expect that DocuSign, Inc. will post -0.01 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Robert W. Baird lifted their price objective on DocuSign from $320.00 to $330.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, September 3rd. JMP Securities lifted their price objective on DocuSign from $310.00 to $320.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, September 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on DocuSign from $210.00 to $215.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, June 4th. lifted their price objective on DocuSign from $282.00 to $288.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, June 4th. Finally, Oppenheimer lifted their price objective on DocuSign from $260.00 to $310.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, September 3rd. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, DocuSign presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $309.20.

In other news, COO Scott V. Olrich sold 12,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $306.55, for a total transaction of $3,831,875.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CRO Loren Alhadeff sold 51,544 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, July 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $306.22, for a total value of $15,783,803.68. Following the completion of the sale, the executive now owns 193,131 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $59,140,574.82. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 82,931 shares of company stock valued at $24,951,426 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 3.87% of the company’s stock.

DocuSign, Inc provides cloud-based electronic signature solutions. Its cloud based electronic signature platform helps companies and individuals securely collect information, automate data workflows and sign anything. The firm automates manual, paper-based processes allowing users to manage all aspects of documented business transactions include identity management, authentication, digital signature, forms and data collection, collaboration, workflow automation and storage.

