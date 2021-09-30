Advisory Services Network LLC Increases Stock Holdings in Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY)

Advisory Services Network LLC raised its holdings in shares of Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY) by 9.0% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 34,161 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,816 shares during the quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC’s holdings in Eli Lilly and were worth $7,841,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of Eli Lilly and by 3.1% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 60,927,657 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,984,117,000 after acquiring an additional 1,856,395 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its position in Eli Lilly and by 116.3% during the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 26,155,001 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,886,278,000 after purchasing an additional 14,060,388 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Eli Lilly and by 1.7% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 13,399,516 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,496,782,000 after purchasing an additional 221,092 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its position in Eli Lilly and by 5.4% during the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 9,787,826 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,828,562,000 after purchasing an additional 505,780 shares during the period. Finally, Jennison Associates LLC boosted its position in Eli Lilly and by 63.8% during the 2nd quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 8,910,995 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,045,252,000 after purchasing an additional 3,470,858 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.65% of the company’s stock.

LLY has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Eli Lilly and from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $244.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Monday, July 19th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $300.00 target price on shares of Eli Lilly and in a research note on Friday, September 24th. Cowen lifted their target price on Eli Lilly and from $250.00 to $300.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, August 30th. DZ Bank raised Eli Lilly and from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $288.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. Finally, Mizuho boosted their price objective on Eli Lilly and from $250.00 to $279.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating, fourteen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $257.53.

NYSE LLY traded up $3.33 on Thursday, reaching $233.69. The stock had a trading volume of 111,630 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,501,103. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $250.76 and a 200 day moving average price of $220.36. The company has a current ratio of 1.15, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.21. Eli Lilly and Company has a 1 year low of $129.21 and a 1 year high of $275.87. The company has a market capitalization of $224.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.54, a P/E/G ratio of 1.86 and a beta of 0.25.

Eli Lilly and (NYSE:LLY) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 2nd. The company reported $1.87 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.89 by ($0.02). Eli Lilly and had a return on equity of 119.12% and a net margin of 22.71%. The company had revenue of $6.74 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.59 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.89 EPS. Eli Lilly and’s quarterly revenue was up 22.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts anticipate that Eli Lilly and Company will post 7.87 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Eli Lilly and news, major shareholder Lilly Endowment Inc sold 210,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $235.09, for a total value of $49,368,900.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 108,987,100 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $25,621,777,339. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Insiders sold 1,031,234 shares of company stock valued at $254,672,188 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.13% of the company’s stock.

Eli Lilly & Co engages in the discovery, development, manufacture and sale of pharmaceutical products. The firm’s products consist of Diabetes, Oncology, Immunology, Neuroscience, and Other therapies. The Diabetes products include Baqsimi, Basaglar, Humalog, Humulin, Jardiance, Lyumjev, Trajenta, and Trulicity.

