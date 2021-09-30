Advisory Services Network LLC Increases Stock Position in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR)

Advisory Services Network LLC increased its position in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR) by 1.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 144,200 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,788 shares during the quarter. iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF accounts for 0.5% of Advisory Services Network LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 17th largest position. Advisory Services Network LLC’s holdings in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF were worth $16,291,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Lee Danner & Bass Inc. raised its position in shares of iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF by 0.3% in the second quarter. Lee Danner & Bass Inc. now owns 37,959 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $4,289,000 after purchasing an additional 95 shares during the period. Burke & Herbert Bank & Trust Co. raised its position in shares of iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF by 0.5% in the second quarter. Burke & Herbert Bank & Trust Co. now owns 18,153 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,051,000 after purchasing an additional 96 shares during the period. Brookmont Capital Management raised its position in shares of iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF by 1.2% in the second quarter. Brookmont Capital Management now owns 8,567 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $968,000 after purchasing an additional 98 shares during the period. Levy Wealth Management Group LLC raised its position in shares of iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF by 1.4% in the second quarter. Levy Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 6,938 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $784,000 after purchasing an additional 98 shares during the period. Finally, TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF by 3.3% in the second quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 3,142 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $355,000 after purchasing an additional 99 shares during the period.

Get iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF alerts:

IJR stock traded down $1.26 on Thursday, reaching $109.81. 306,238 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,194,165. iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF has a 12 month low of $69.65 and a 12 month high of $116.74. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $110.30 and its 200 day moving average price is $110.74.

iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF, formerly iShares S&P SmallCap 600 Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s SmallCap 600 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of publicly traded securities in the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

Read More: Basic Economics

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IJR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.