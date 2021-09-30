AECOM (NYSE:ACM) Shares Purchased by Envestnet Asset Management Inc.

Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of AECOM (NYSE:ACM) by 4.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 7,710 shares of the construction company’s stock after acquiring an additional 332 shares during the quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in AECOM were worth $488,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. K.J. Harrison & Partners Inc boosted its position in shares of AECOM by 0.4% during the 2nd quarter. K.J. Harrison & Partners Inc now owns 40,175 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $2,546,000 after acquiring an additional 175 shares during the last quarter. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of AECOM by 1.8% during the 1st quarter. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 12,827 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $823,000 after acquiring an additional 230 shares during the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of AECOM by 5.7% during the 2nd quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 4,488 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $284,000 after acquiring an additional 241 shares during the last quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. boosted its position in shares of AECOM by 5.8% during the 1st quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 4,841 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $311,000 after acquiring an additional 265 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Mercantile Trust Co. boosted its position in shares of AECOM by 3.4% during the 1st quarter. First Mercantile Trust Co. now owns 8,780 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $562,000 after acquiring an additional 288 shares during the last quarter. 85.90% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE ACM opened at $63.90 on Thursday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $64.24 and its two-hundred day moving average is $64.35. AECOM has a 12 month low of $41.32 and a 12 month high of $70.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 1.10 and a quick ratio of 1.10. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.21 billion, a P/E ratio of -68.71, a PEG ratio of 0.95 and a beta of 1.58.

AECOM (NYSE:ACM) last posted its earnings results on Sunday, August 8th. The construction company reported $0.73 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.72 by $0.01. AECOM had a negative net margin of 1.13% and a positive return on equity of 13.15%. The company had revenue of $3.41 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.21 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.55 earnings per share. AECOM’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that AECOM will post 2.82 EPS for the current year.

AECOM announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a share buyback program on Thursday, September 23rd that allows the company to buyback $1.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization allows the construction company to repurchase up to 10.4% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are usually a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

In other AECOM news, Director Daniel R. Tishman sold 29,792 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $66.00, for a total value of $1,966,272.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 89,599 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,913,534. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Corporate insiders own 0.33% of the company’s stock.

AECOM engages in the design, build, finance, and operation of infrastructure assets for governments, businesses and organizations. It operates through the following segments: Americas, International, and AECOM Capital. The Americas segment engages in planning, consulting, architectural and engineering design, and construction management services to commercial and government clients in the United States, Canada, and Latin America in major end markets such as transportation, water, government, facilities, environmental, and energy.

