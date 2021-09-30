AeroVironment (NASDAQ:AVAV) Updates FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

AeroVironment (NASDAQ:AVAV) issued an update on its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $2.500-$2.700 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $2.640. The company issued revenue guidance of $560 million-$580 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $569.34 million.

Several equities analysts have commented on the stock. Robert W. Baird reissued a buy rating and issued a $120.00 target price on shares of AeroVironment in a report on Thursday, September 2nd. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of AeroVironment from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Monday, September 13th. Imperial Capital initiated coverage on shares of AeroVironment in a report on Friday, August 27th. They set an in-line rating and a $120.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Canaccord Genuity boosted their target price on shares of AeroVironment from $84.00 to $88.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Friday, September 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, AeroVironment has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $113.33.

Get AeroVironment alerts:

Shares of AVAV traded down $0.45 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $86.13. The company had a trading volume of 5,576 shares, compared to its average volume of 212,468. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $97.06 and a 200-day moving average price of $104.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a quick ratio of 3.15 and a current ratio of 4.17. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2,876.33 and a beta of 0.32. AeroVironment has a 52-week low of $59.58 and a 52-week high of $143.71.

AeroVironment (NASDAQ:AVAV) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, September 7th. The aerospace company reported ($0.17) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.24) by $0.07. The business had revenue of $101.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $98.81 million. AeroVironment had a positive return on equity of 6.50% and a negative net margin of 0.18%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 15.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.44 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that AeroVironment will post 2.63 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other AeroVironment news, Chairman Timothy E. Conver sold 6,700 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $95.95, for a total value of $642,865.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Chairman Timothy E. Conver sold 6,800 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $96.47, for a total value of $655,996.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now owns 46,445 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,480,549.15. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 81,400 shares of company stock valued at $7,949,852. 7.40% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in AeroVironment stock. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in shares of AeroVironment, Inc. (NASDAQ:AVAV) by 16.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 179,384 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after acquiring an additional 25,635 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley owned about 0.72% of AeroVironment worth $17,966,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.54% of the company’s stock.

About AeroVironment

AeroVironment, Inc engages in the design, development, production, support and operation of unmanned aircraft systems and electric transportation solutions. The company was founded by Paul B. MacCready, Jr. in July 1971 and is headquartered in Arlington, VA.

See Also: Channel Trading

Receive News & Ratings for AeroVironment Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AeroVironment and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.