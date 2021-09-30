Aethlon Medical, Inc. (NASDAQ:AEMD) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $210,000.00

Equities research analysts forecast that Aethlon Medical, Inc. (NASDAQ:AEMD) will report $210,000.00 in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have provided estimates for Aethlon Medical’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $20,000.00 and the highest estimate coming in at $400,000.00. The company is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, October 27th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Aethlon Medical will report full year sales of $1.60 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $290,000.00 to $2.90 million. For the next year, analysts forecast that the company will post sales of $95.20 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of research analysts that follow Aethlon Medical.

Aethlon Medical (NASDAQ:AEMD) last issued its earnings results on Sunday, August 8th. The medical equipment provider reported ($0.16) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.13) by ($0.03). The company had revenue of $0.13 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $0.40 million.

Several analysts recently issued reports on the company. Maxim Group reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $11.00 target price on shares of Aethlon Medical in a research note on Friday, June 25th. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and issued a $9.00 price objective on shares of Aethlon Medical in a report on Tuesday, August 10th.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Citadel Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Aethlon Medical in the first quarter worth about $29,000. Millennium Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Aethlon Medical during the first quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of Aethlon Medical during the first quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Northern Trust Corp raised its holdings in Aethlon Medical by 77.1% in the 1st quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 21,490 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $44,000 after acquiring an additional 9,356 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp purchased a new position in Aethlon Medical in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $96,000. 5.53% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ AEMD traded down $0.01 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $3.86. The stock had a trading volume of 1,302,683 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,835,171. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $4.13 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $3.40. Aethlon Medical has a 1 year low of $1.29 and a 1 year high of $12.49. The firm has a market cap of $59.39 million, a P/E ratio of -5.86 and a beta of 0.57.

About Aethlon Medical

Aethlon Medical, Inc is a medical technology company, which focuses on developing products to diagnose and treat life and organ threatening diseases. It develops Aethlon Hemopurifier, which is a clinical-stage immunotherapeutic device designed to combat cancer and life-threatening viral infections. The firm operates through the following segments: Aethlon and ESI.

