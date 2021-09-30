Afya (NASDAQ:AFYA) Rating Lowered to Strong Sell at Zacks Investment Research

Afya (NASDAQ:AFYA) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report released on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Afya Limited is a medical education group primarily in Brazil. Afya Limited is based in NEW YORK. “

Several other research firms have also issued reports on AFYA. TheStreet upgraded Afya from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Monday, June 14th. Morgan Stanley lowered Afya from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $32.00 to $28.50 in a research report on Wednesday, July 21st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $30.17.

Afya stock opened at $19.30 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.80 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.84, a PEG ratio of 0.94 and a beta of 1.31. Afya has a 1 year low of $18.48 and a 1 year high of $29.01. The business has a 50-day moving average of $21.92 and a 200-day moving average of $22.84. The company has a current ratio of 2.59, a quick ratio of 2.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Group One Trading L.P. bought a new position in shares of Afya during the 2nd quarter valued at about $26,000. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of Afya during the 2nd quarter valued at about $53,000. Wolverine Trading LLC bought a new position in shares of Afya during the 2nd quarter valued at about $200,000. Davy Global Fund Management Ltd bought a new stake in Afya in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $244,000. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. bought a new stake in Afya in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $246,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 28.34% of the company’s stock.

Afya Ltd. is a medical education group, which engages in the provision of an end-to-end physician-centric ecosystem that serves and empowers students to be lifelong medical learners through their medical residency preparation, post-graduate programs, and continuing medical education activities. It operates through Education Services; and Digital Content, Residency Preparatory and Specialization Programs segments.

