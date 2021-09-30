AG Mortgage Investment Trust (NYSE:MITT) Rating Increased to Outperform at JMP Securities

AG Mortgage Investment Trust (NYSE:MITT) was upgraded by JMP Securities from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report issued on Tuesday, Analyst Price Targets reports. The firm currently has a $13.50 target price on the real estate investment trust’s stock. JMP Securities’ target price indicates a potential upside of 19.47% from the company’s current price.

Other research analysts have also issued research reports about the company. TheStreet upgraded AG Mortgage Investment Trust from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 1st. BTIG Research reiterated a “sell” rating and set a $12.00 target price on shares of AG Mortgage Investment Trust in a research report on Friday, July 23rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $13.13.

Get AG Mortgage Investment Trust alerts:

AG Mortgage Investment Trust stock opened at $11.30 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 23.91, a quick ratio of 23.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.89. AG Mortgage Investment Trust has a 12 month low of $7.54 and a 12 month high of $14.88. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $10.66 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $11.83. The firm has a market cap of $182.72 million, a PE ratio of 1.37 and a beta of 1.60.

AG Mortgage Investment Trust (NYSE:MITT) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.23 by $0.47. AG Mortgage Investment Trust had a return on equity of 21.94% and a net margin of 265.40%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of MITT. HCR Wealth Advisors acquired a new stake in shares of AG Mortgage Investment Trust in the 1st quarter worth $40,000. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of AG Mortgage Investment Trust during the 2nd quarter worth about $61,000. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of AG Mortgage Investment Trust during the 1st quarter worth about $67,000. Diversified Trust Co acquired a new stake in shares of AG Mortgage Investment Trust during the 1st quarter worth about $73,000. Finally, Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of AG Mortgage Investment Trust during the 1st quarter worth about $99,000. 97.79% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

AG Mortgage Investment Trust Company Profile

AG Mortgage Investment Trust, Inc is a real estate investment trust, which focuses on investing, acquiring, and managing a diversified portfolio of residential mortgage assets, other real estate-related securities and financial assets. The firm conducts its business through the following segments: Securities and Loans and Single-Family Rental Properties.

Further Reading: Terms to Better Understand Call Options



Receive News & Ratings for AG Mortgage Investment Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AG Mortgage Investment Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.