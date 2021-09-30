AIkido Pharma (NASDAQ:AIKI) Stock Price Crosses Above 200-Day Moving Average of $0.84

Shares of AIkido Pharma Inc. (NASDAQ:AIKI) crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $0.84 and traded as high as $0.95. AIkido Pharma shares last traded at $0.82, with a volume of 31,193,800 shares changing hands.
The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $0.78 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $0.84. The stock has a market cap of $73.12 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.15 and a beta of 1.51.
AIkido Pharma (NASDAQ:AIKI) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, August 11th. The business services provider reported ($0.02) EPS for the quarter.
AIkido Pharma Company Profile (NASDAQ:AIKI)
AIkido Pharma, Inc is a biotechnology development company, which engages in the provision of diversified portfolio of small-molecule anticancer and antiviral therapeutics in development. Its oncology therapeutics includes treatments for pancreatic cancer, acute myeloid leukemia, and acute lymphoblastic leukemia.
