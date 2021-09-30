AIkido Pharma (NASDAQ:AIKI) Stock Price Crosses Above 200-Day Moving Average of $0.84

Shares of AIkido Pharma Inc. (NASDAQ:AIKI) crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $0.84 and traded as high as $0.95. AIkido Pharma shares last traded at $0.82, with a volume of 31,193,800 shares changing hands.

The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $0.78 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $0.84. The stock has a market cap of $73.12 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.15 and a beta of 1.51.

Get AIkido Pharma alerts:

AIkido Pharma (NASDAQ:AIKI) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, August 11th. The business services provider reported ($0.02) EPS for the quarter.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Millennium Management LLC purchased a new stake in AIkido Pharma during the second quarter worth about $817,000. State Street Corp purchased a new stake in AIkido Pharma during the second quarter worth about $304,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. purchased a new stake in AIkido Pharma during the second quarter worth about $207,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in AIkido Pharma during the second quarter worth about $874,000. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in AIkido Pharma by 13.1% during the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 696,056 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $666,000 after purchasing an additional 80,879 shares during the period. 10.32% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

AIkido Pharma Company Profile (NASDAQ:AIKI)

AIkido Pharma, Inc is a biotechnology development company, which engages in the provision of diversified portfolio of small-molecule anticancer and antiviral therapeutics in development. Its oncology therapeutics includes treatments for pancreatic cancer, acute myeloid leukemia, and acute lymphoblastic leukemia.

Read More: What is the Gross Domestic Product (GDP)?

Receive News & Ratings for AIkido Pharma Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AIkido Pharma and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.