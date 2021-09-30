Aileron Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ALRN) Rating Lowered to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Aileron Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ALRN) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Aileron Therapeutics, Inc. is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company. It engages in developing and commercializing a novel class of therapeutics primarily in the United States. The companys lead product includes ALRN-6924, targets the tumor suppressor protein p53 for the treatment of a range of cancers which are in clinical stage. Aileron Therapeutics, Inc. is based in Cambridge, Massachusetts. “

NASDAQ ALRN opened at $1.01 on Tuesday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $1.09 and its 200 day moving average price is $1.21. The company has a market capitalization of $91.46 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.59 and a beta of 2.75. Aileron Therapeutics has a 12 month low of $0.91 and a 12 month high of $2.47.

Aileron Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ALRN) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 10th. The company reported ($0.06) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.07) by $0.01. As a group, equities analysts expect that Aileron Therapeutics will post -0.3 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of ALRN. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its position in Aileron Therapeutics by 105.2% during the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 23,886 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 12,248 shares during the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC grew its position in Aileron Therapeutics by 30.8% during the 1st quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 134,419 shares of the company’s stock worth $192,000 after purchasing an additional 31,632 shares during the last quarter. Satter Management CO. L.P. grew its position in Aileron Therapeutics by 118.3% during the 1st quarter. Satter Management CO. L.P. now owns 16,609,449 shares of the company’s stock worth $23,752,000 after purchasing an additional 9,000,000 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in Aileron Therapeutics by 149.3% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 571,738 shares of the company’s stock worth $817,000 after purchasing an additional 342,423 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp lifted its stake in shares of Aileron Therapeutics by 378.0% in the 1st quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 127,883 shares of the company’s stock worth $183,000 after acquiring an additional 101,131 shares during the period. 36.78% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Aileron Therapeutics

Aileron Therapeutics, Inc operates as a clinical stage chemoprotection oncology company in the United States. The company is developing ALRN-6924, which is in Phase 1 trial for solid tumor and lymphoma; Phase 2a clinical trial to treat peripheral T-cell lymphoma; Phase I clinical trial for the treatment of acute myeloid leukemia (AML) and advanced myelodysplastic syndrome (MDS); Phase 1b trial to test the combination of ALRN-6924 and cytarabine, or Ara-C, in patients with MDS; and a Phase 2a combination trial of ALRN-6924 and palbociclib in patients with tumors harboring MDM2 amplifications co-amplifications, as well as for patients with p53-mutated small cell lung cancer that has completed Phase 1b clinical trial.

