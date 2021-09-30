Air Partner plc (LON:AIR) Announces GBX 0.85 Dividend

Air Partner plc (LON:AIR) announced a dividend on Wednesday, September 29th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Investors of record on Thursday, October 14th will be paid a dividend of GBX 0.85 ($0.01) per share on Friday, November 12th. This represents a yield of 0.86%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 14th. The official announcement can be accessed at this link.

Shares of AIR opened at GBX 96 ($1.25) on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of £61.02 million and a P/E ratio of 10.67. Air Partner has a 12-month low of GBX 56.13 ($0.73) and a 12-month high of GBX 104 ($1.36). The company’s 50-day moving average price is GBX 86.96 and its 200 day moving average price is GBX 82.17. The company has a current ratio of 1.00, a quick ratio of 0.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 27.84.

Separately, Canaccord Genuity restated a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 105 ($1.37) price objective on shares of Air Partner in a report on Friday, August 27th.

Air Partner plc provides aircraft charter, aviation safety, security solutions, and managed services in the United Kingdom, Europe, the United States, and internationally. It operates through Group Charter, Private Jets, Freight, and Safety & Security segments. The company provides group charter services for more than 20 passengers for governments, corporates, sports and entertainment, the energy sector, industrial, manufacturing customers, and tour operators; private jet charter services for up to 19 passengers for corporates and high net worth individuals; and charter and part-charter services of cargo aircraft for regular and bespoke requirements, including emergency aid drops, door-to-door freight delivery, and on-board couriers.

