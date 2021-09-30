AirBoss of America (TSE:BOS) Rating Reiterated by CIBC

AirBoss of America (TSE:BOS)‘s stock had its “outperform” rating restated by stock analysts at CIBC in a research report issued on Tuesday, Analyst Price Targets reports. They presently have a C$55.00 price target on the stock. CIBC’s price objective points to a potential upside of 53.20% from the stock’s current price.

Several other equities analysts also recently issued reports on the stock. TD Securities upgraded shares of AirBoss of America from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the company from C$46.00 to C$47.00 in a research note on Friday, August 20th. Cormark lifted their price target on shares of AirBoss of America from C$53.00 to C$54.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 19th. Canaccord Genuity lifted their price objective on AirBoss of America to C$51.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 12th. Finally, Pi Financial lifted their price objective on AirBoss of America from C$55.00 to C$56.50 in a research report on Saturday, August 21st. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of C$52.70.

TSE:BOS opened at C$35.90 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of C$968.76 million and a P/E ratio of 14.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 35.09, a quick ratio of 1.45 and a current ratio of 2.28. AirBoss of America has a fifty-two week low of C$15.09 and a fifty-two week high of C$43.88. The company has a 50 day moving average price of C$38.32 and a 200 day moving average price of C$37.55.

AirBoss of America Corp., through its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and markets rubber-based products for automotive, heavy commercial, construction and infrastructure, oil and gas, and defense industries in Canada and the United States. The company operates through three segments: Rubber Solutions, AirBoss Defense Group, and Engineered Products.

