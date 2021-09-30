Airtel Africa (LON:AAF) Sets New 12-Month High at $105.00

Airtel Africa Plc (LON:AAF)’s stock price hit a new 52-week high during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as GBX 105 ($1.37) and last traded at GBX 99.67 ($1.30), with a volume of 82602 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at GBX 101.10 ($1.32).

A number of brokerages have recently commented on AAF. Barclays lifted their price objective on Airtel Africa from GBX 125 ($1.63) to GBX 135 ($1.76) and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on Airtel Africa from GBX 105 ($1.37) to GBX 120 ($1.57) and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, July 30th.

The stock has a market cap of £3.65 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.86. The company has a quick ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 0.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 120.49. The stock has a fifty day moving average of GBX 92.89 and a two-hundred day moving average of GBX 84.17.

Airtel Africa Plc provides telecommunication and mobile money services to customers in Nigeria, East and Central Africa, and Francophone Africa. It offers prepaid and postpaid wireless voice, international roaming, and fixed line telephone services; data communication services, including 2G, 3G, and 4G; and mobile money services, such as payments, microloans, savings, and international money transfers.

