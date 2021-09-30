Akamai Technologies (NASDAQ:AKAM) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by Needham & Company LLC

Akamai Technologies (NASDAQ:AKAM)‘s stock had its “hold” rating reaffirmed by research analysts at Needham & Company LLC in a report issued on Thursday, AnalystRatings.com reports.

AKAM has been the subject of several other research reports. Truist increased their price objective on shares of Akamai Technologies from $130.00 to $140.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. Truist Securities increased their price objective on shares of Akamai Technologies from $130.00 to $140.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. Robert W. Baird restated a “buy” rating on shares of Akamai Technologies in a report on Thursday, August 5th. Piper Sandler raised their target price on shares of Akamai Technologies from $130.00 to $132.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. Finally, Raymond James started coverage on shares of Akamai Technologies in a report on Monday, August 9th. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $125.40.

AKAM stock opened at $105.71 on Thursday. Akamai Technologies has a 52 week low of $92.64 and a 52 week high of $124.91. The company has a quick ratio of 3.48, a current ratio of 3.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $113.67 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $111.81. The firm has a market capitalization of $17.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.12, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.06 and a beta of 0.43.

Akamai Technologies (NASDAQ:AKAM) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 2nd. The technology infrastructure company reported $1.42 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.12 by $0.30. Akamai Technologies had a net margin of 17.52% and a return on equity of 17.07%. The business had revenue of $852.82 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $845.52 million. As a group, analysts anticipate that Akamai Technologies will post 4.52 EPS for the current year.

In other Akamai Technologies news, CTO Robert Blumofe sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $120.00, for a total transaction of $360,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief technology officer now owns 19,906 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,388,720. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Rick M. Mcconnell sold 3,605 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $120.00, for a total transaction of $432,600.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 26,171 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,140,520. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 19,824 shares of company stock valued at $2,355,682 in the last quarter. 1.60% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of AKAM. V Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Akamai Technologies by 0.8% in the 2nd quarter. V Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 10,744 shares of the technology infrastructure company’s stock worth $1,250,000 after purchasing an additional 84 shares in the last quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in Akamai Technologies by 33.3% during the 1st quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 368 shares of the technology infrastructure company’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 92 shares during the period. Mutual Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Akamai Technologies by 2.9% during the 2nd quarter. Mutual Advisors LLC now owns 3,324 shares of the technology infrastructure company’s stock valued at $388,000 after acquiring an additional 93 shares during the period. First Horizon Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in Akamai Technologies by 43.0% during the 1st quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 326 shares of the technology infrastructure company’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 98 shares during the period. Finally, Corient Capital Partners LLC lifted its stake in Akamai Technologies by 3.4% during the 1st quarter. Corient Capital Partners LLC now owns 3,022 shares of the technology infrastructure company’s stock valued at $308,000 after acquiring an additional 99 shares during the period. 90.23% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Akamai Technologies Company Profile

Akamai Technologies, Inc engages in the provision of cloud services for delivering, optimizing, and securing content and business applications over the Internet.

