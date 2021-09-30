Aker ASA (OTCMKTS:AKAAF) Shares Up 16.9%

Shares of Aker ASA (OTCMKTS:AKAAF) shot up 16.9% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $80.66 and last traded at $80.66. 100 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 70% from the average session volume of 336 shares. The stock had previously closed at $69.00.

The firm’s fifty day moving average is $71.52 and its 200-day moving average is $70.33.

About Aker ASA (OTCMKTS:AKAAF)

Aker ASA operates as an industrial investment company primarily in Norway, the European Union, North America, South America, Asia, and internationally. It operates through two segments, Industrial Holdings and Financial Investments. The company engages in the exploration and production of oil and gas; provision of products, systems, and services for oil and gas industry; ownership, operation, and chartering a fleet of 68 vessels on long-term contracts, within various shipping segments, including chemical tankers, dry bulk vessels, container vessels, crude tankers, vessels for car transportation, gas carriers, and oil-service vessels; and harvesting, producing, and sale of krill products for nutraceutical, aquaculture, and animal feed applications.

Featured Story: Conference Calls and Individual Investors

Receive News & Ratings for Aker ASA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Aker ASA and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.