Alan J. Russell Sells 11,844 Shares of Edgewise Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:EWTX) Stock

Edgewise Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:EWTX) insider Alan J. Russell sold 11,844 shares of Edgewise Therapeutics stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.86, for a total transaction of $199,689.84. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink.

EWTX traded down $0.40 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $16.60. 75,633 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 160,269. Edgewise Therapeutics, Inc. has a 1-year low of $13.60 and a 1-year high of $40.49. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $16.96.

Edgewise Therapeutics (NASDAQ:EWTX) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 9th. The company reported ($0.21) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.17) by ($0.04). On average, equities research analysts predict that Edgewise Therapeutics, Inc. will post -0.85 EPS for the current year.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Edgewise Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 12th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $32.60.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Legal & General Group Plc acquired a new stake in shares of Edgewise Therapeutics during the 2nd quarter worth about $40,000. Deutsche Bank AG acquired a new stake in shares of Edgewise Therapeutics during the 2nd quarter worth about $156,000. Pinz Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Edgewise Therapeutics during the 2nd quarter worth about $186,000. Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. acquired a new stake in shares of Edgewise Therapeutics during the 1st quarter worth about $290,000. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. acquired a new stake in shares of Edgewise Therapeutics during the 2nd quarter worth about $216,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.58% of the company’s stock.

Edgewise Therapeutics Company Profile

Edgewise Therapeutics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops small molecule therapies for musculoskeletal diseases. It offers a precision medicine muscle platform that generates programs to address various muscle disorders, such as Duchenne, Becker, and limb girdle muscular dystrophies. The company develops a pipeline of precision medicine product candidates that target key muscle proteins and modulators to address genetically defined muscle disorders.

