Albion Financial Group UT Acquires New Holdings in CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRWD)

Albion Financial Group UT bought a new position in shares of CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRWD) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm bought 1,050 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $264,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Column Capital Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of CrowdStrike by 185.7% during the second quarter. Column Capital Advisors LLC now owns 100 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 65 shares during the period. Strategic Blueprint LLC bought a new position in shares of CrowdStrike during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $25,000. Red Door Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of CrowdStrike in the second quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Montag A & Associates Inc. lifted its position in shares of CrowdStrike by 122.9% in the second quarter. Montag A & Associates Inc. now owns 107 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 59 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Tsfg LLC acquired a new position in CrowdStrike during the second quarter worth $33,000. 62.78% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get CrowdStrike alerts:

NASDAQ CRWD opened at $239.57 on Thursday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $259.01 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $232.25. CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $118.10 and a fifty-two week high of $289.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81, a quick ratio of 1.98 and a current ratio of 1.98.

CrowdStrike (NASDAQ:CRWD) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 30th. The company reported $0.11 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.09 by $0.02. CrowdStrike had a negative return on equity of 13.86% and a negative net margin of 16.34%. The business had revenue of $337.69 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $323.53 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.03 EPS. CrowdStrike’s revenue for the quarter was up 69.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts predict that CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. will post -0.53 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CFO Burt W. Podbere sold 17,019 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $257.05, for a total value of $4,374,733.95. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CAO Abhishek Maheshwari sold 3,136 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $254.60, for a total transaction of $798,425.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 343,090 shares of company stock worth $89,085,703 over the last ninety days. 8.64% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on CRWD. BTIG Research raised their price objective on CrowdStrike from $302.00 to $313.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 1st. KGI Securities began coverage on CrowdStrike in a research note on Thursday, July 1st. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. Wolfe Research started coverage on CrowdStrike in a research note on Friday, August 6th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $305.00 price objective on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $320.00 target price (up from $265.00) on shares of CrowdStrike in a research note on Wednesday, September 1st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut CrowdStrike from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $256.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Monday, August 16th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, CrowdStrike currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $290.15.

CrowdStrike Profile

CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of cloud-delivered solution for next-generation endpoint protection that offers cloud modules on its Falcon platform through SaaS subscription-based model. It operates through Domestic and International geographical segments.

Featured Story: Growth Stocks

Receive News & Ratings for CrowdStrike Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CrowdStrike and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.