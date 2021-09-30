Albion Financial Group UT Buys Shares of 1,000 NovoCure Limited (NASDAQ:NVCR)

Albion Financial Group UT purchased a new position in NovoCure Limited (NASDAQ:NVCR) during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund purchased 1,000 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock, valued at approximately $222,000.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Baillie Gifford & Co. raised its stake in NovoCure by 4.9% during the second quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 9,301,081 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $2,063,165,000 after buying an additional 437,149 shares during the last quarter. Capital International Investors raised its position in shares of NovoCure by 10.4% in the 1st quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 9,117,624 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $1,205,168,000 after purchasing an additional 862,354 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in NovoCure by 1.5% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,519,780 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $1,446,218,000 after purchasing an additional 94,820 shares in the last quarter. Credit Suisse AG grew its position in NovoCure by 8.5% during the 1st quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 1,632,851 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $215,832,000 after purchasing an additional 127,392 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in NovoCure by 5.0% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,217,314 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $160,724,000 after purchasing an additional 57,646 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 74.09% of the company’s stock.

Get NovoCure alerts:

Shares of NVCR stock opened at $116.17 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $12.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2,322.94 and a beta of 1.10. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $141.47 and its 200-day moving average price is $169.42. The company has a current ratio of 9.00, a quick ratio of 8.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.41. NovoCure Limited has a 12-month low of $107.90 and a 12-month high of $232.76.

NovoCure (NASDAQ:NVCR) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The medical equipment provider reported ($0.14) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.02 by ($0.16). The business had revenue of $133.52 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $141.50 million. NovoCure had a negative net margin of 0.84% and a negative return on equity of 1.18%. As a group, research analysts predict that NovoCure Limited will post -0.27 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price objective on NovoCure from $215.00 to $180.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of NovoCure from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 3rd. Piper Sandler reissued an “overweight” rating and set a $235.00 price objective (down from $240.00) on shares of NovoCure in a report on Thursday, July 29th. Mizuho dropped their target price on shares of NovoCure from $229.00 to $200.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, July 30th. Finally, Northland Securities started coverage on NovoCure in a report on Thursday, July 1st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $250.00 price objective for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, NovoCure currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $186.14.

In other NovoCure news, COO Wilhelmus Cm Groenhuysen sold 181 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $138.23, for a total value of $25,019.63. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Frank X. Leonard sold 540 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $138.23, for a total value of $74,644.20. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 74,013 shares in the company, valued at $10,230,816.99. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 32,457 shares of company stock worth $4,645,591. Company insiders own 5.07% of the company’s stock.

NovoCure Profile

NovoCure Ltd. develops treatment for tumors. Its platform is called the Tumor Treating Field which used electric fields tuned to specific frequencies to disrupt solid tumor cancer cell division. The company was founded by Yoram Palti in 2000 and is headquartered in St. Helier, Jersey.

See Also: Stock Portfolio Tracker

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NVCR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for NovoCure Limited (NASDAQ:NVCR).

Receive News & Ratings for NovoCure Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NovoCure and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.