Albion Financial Group UT Purchases New Position in Invesco CEF Income Composite ETF (NYSEARCA:PCEF)

Albion Financial Group UT acquired a new stake in Invesco CEF Income Composite ETF (NYSEARCA:PCEF) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 3,687 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $90,000.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. bought a new stake in shares of Invesco CEF Income Composite ETF during the second quarter worth $49,000. Strategic Blueprint LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco CEF Income Composite ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at $94,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc grew its position in Invesco CEF Income Composite ETF by 254.1% during the 2nd quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 5,931 shares of the company’s stock worth $145,000 after acquiring an additional 4,256 shares during the last quarter. Ausdal Financial Partners Inc. acquired a new position in Invesco CEF Income Composite ETF in the 2nd quarter worth about $201,000. Finally, Moors & Cabot Inc. bought a new position in Invesco CEF Income Composite ETF in the second quarter valued at about $204,000.

NYSEARCA:PCEF opened at $23.94 on Thursday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $24.45 and its 200-day moving average is $24.11. Invesco CEF Income Composite ETF has a 1-year low of $19.71 and a 1-year high of $24.72.

PowerShares CEF Income Composite Portfolio (the Fund) seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S-Network Composite Closed-End Fund Index (the Index). The Fund will normally invest at least 80% of its total assets in securities of funds included in the Index.

