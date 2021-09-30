Albion Financial Group UT Takes $183,000 Position in Schwab US Broad Market ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHB)

Albion Financial Group UT purchased a new stake in shares of Schwab US Broad Market ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHB) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 1,751 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $183,000.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Stockman Wealth Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Schwab US Broad Market ETF by 6.4% during the second quarter. Stockman Wealth Management Inc. now owns 38,182 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,981,000 after buying an additional 2,310 shares in the last quarter. Brookstone Capital Management bought a new stake in shares of Schwab US Broad Market ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $1,625,000. Roble Belko & Company Inc increased its holdings in shares of Schwab US Broad Market ETF by 2.0% in the first quarter. Roble Belko & Company Inc now owns 242,815 shares of the company’s stock valued at $23,483,000 after purchasing an additional 4,666 shares in the last quarter. Rocky Mountain Advisers LLC raised its position in Schwab US Broad Market ETF by 2.5% in the 2nd quarter. Rocky Mountain Advisers LLC now owns 38,249 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,988,000 after purchasing an additional 945 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted its holdings in Schwab US Broad Market ETF by 3.6% during the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 319,426 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,891,000 after buying an additional 11,060 shares in the last quarter.

SCHB stock opened at $104.99 on Thursday. Schwab US Broad Market ETF has a twelve month low of $77.20 and a twelve month high of $109.81. The business has a fifty day moving average of $107.32 and a 200-day moving average of $103.41.

Schwab U.S. Broad Market ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Small-Cap Total Stock Market Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted market capitalization weighted index that reflects the shares of securities actually available to investors in the marketplace. The Fund’s index includes the 2,500 publicly traded United States companies for, which pricing information is available.

